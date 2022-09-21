Stanchina goal

Owatonna senior forward Ava Stanchina (7) shoots and scores her first of three goals against Rochester Mayo on Tuesday. Sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel (2) scored two goals of her own. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna Huskies put the offensive pressure on early and often during their Tuesday night matchup against the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans. Thanks to a combined five goals from senior forward Ava Stanchina and sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel, the Huskies blanked the Spartans in a 5-0 shutout.

Aubrianna Werk (Owatonna GS)

Owatonna junior defender Aubrianna Werk (13) throws the ball in during the Huskies' 5-0 shutout win over Rochester Mayo on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mckenna DuFrene (Owatonna GS)

Owatonna senior defender Mckenna DuFrene (19) attempts to play the ball past a Spartan defender during the Huskies' 5-0 shutout win over Rochester Mayo on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

