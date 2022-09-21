Owatonna senior forward Ava Stanchina (7) shoots and scores her first of three goals against Rochester Mayo on Tuesday. Sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel (2) scored two goals of her own. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Huskies put the offensive pressure on early and often during their Tuesday night matchup against the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans. Thanks to a combined five goals from senior forward Ava Stanchina and sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel, the Huskies blanked the Spartans in a 5-0 shutout.
It all started with a goal kick from senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner. The ball took a couple of bounces near midfield and found Stanchina, who went on a run and blew past multiple Mayo defenders before beating the keeper on the left side.
Not even full two minutes later, Stanchina capitalized on a cross from Schammel. It took a moment to control the ball and split through defenders, but she buried the rebound shot off the initial save in the back of the net to put Owatonna up 2-0 just over seven minutes into the game.
Schammel put the Huskies up 3-0 early into the second half when senior midfielder Ezra Oien came away with the ball in Mayo’s half and played it up for her. WIth a defender closing quickly, Schammel chipped the ball high in the air and carried past the goalkeeper into the net just over three minutes in.
Stanchina netted her hat trick around 11 and half minutes in after a quick turnover in Mayo’s half found turned into Stanchina receiving a pass at the top of the box and shooting the ball past a few defenders and past the keeper to put Owatonna up 4-0.
Schammel capped things off offensively with near the midway mark of the second half. She hit Oien with a quick pass, who played the ball up into open space for Schammel. She followed the ball into the box before blasting a shot above the keeper for her second goal of the night.
Frear-Boerner stayed busy while helping Owatonna record its fourth shutout victory of the season. The Huskies’ senior keeper recorded nine saves on all nine of Mayo’s shots while Owatonna only gave up one corner kick.
The Huskies hover near the top of the Big 9 Conference with a 5-1 record (6-5 overall) alongside Mankato West, who the’ll play later in the season, and Rochester Century, who they’ve beat 4-2 earlier in the season.
Owatonna will get a chance to get some momentum under its feet when the Huskies travel to play Faribault (1-8 overall, 0-5 Big 9) on Thursday night. They’ll get a home game against Rochester John Marshall before taking on conference contenders Mankato West and Mankato East.