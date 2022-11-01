Senior attacker Ava Stanchina only played one full season with the Owatonna Huskies, yet the former Northfield standout-turned-Husky has already left her imprint on the Owatonna girls soccer program’s history.
Following the conclusion of Owatonna’s 2022 season, Stanchina was named as an All-State First Team selection and was in the running for the 2022 Class AAA Minnesota Ms. Soccer Award.
While Stanchina didn’t end up winning the Ms. Soccer Award, her 15-goal, eight-assist season with the Huskies marked the program's first All-State selection since then-senior attacker Sydney Kasper was named to the 2014 Class AA Second Team with a 13-goal, six-assist season.
The Huskies have seen other players be in the running for the Ms. Soccer Award, but none have come as close to earning the award as Stanchina behind her strong senior season.
“Ava joined our squad during her senior year and she has been a fantastic addition to the team,” said Owatonna head coach Nate Gendron. “Not only because of her great skill and abilities, but she has been able to fit in well and jive with the entire team.”
Prior to joining Owatonna for senior season, Stanchina was still terrorizing teams in the Big 9 Conference as a standout forward for conference rival Northfield.
As a sophomore with the Raiders, Stanchina netted 18 goals and six assists in 11 games. She followed it up with an 18 goal, three assist junior season for a total of 36 goals and nine assists in two seasons before transferring.
The Huskies had high hopes for Stanchina, who slotted in perfectly with an already veteran-led Owatonna core and was named as one of the captains alongside senior midfielders Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch and junior defender Molly Achterkirch.
The welcomed scoring threat at forward with Stanchina helped Owatonna reach the 10 win mark on the season, which included an overtime game-winner against No. 5 seeded Rochester Century in the Section 1AAA quarterfinal round.
Stanchina led Owatonna in goal scoring with her team-high of 15 while sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel was the next closest at 10 goals. She also tied her fellow senior captains in Oien and Vetsch with team-high eight assists each.
Other highlights from Stanchina’s senior season outside of her overtime winner against Century included a pair of hat tricks (three goals) in a 3-0 win over Red Wing and a 5-0 win over Rochester Mayo, two goals scored in a 2-1 win over Rochester John Marshall and a 4-2 regular season win over Century and a one goal, three assist game in a 6-0 win over Austin.
Stanchina’s soccer career is nowhere near done as Owatonna’s senior attacker will be set to play at the NCAA Division I level with North Dakota State Bison next fall.
“Ava is able to back all of this great soccer skill up with a great personality as well,” Gendron said. “She is always so humble and a true leader on our team. Her character is always so bright and competitive. I look forward to seeing how she will compete at the collegiate level but I know she will be able to fit in any team because that is who she is. Her presence, attitude, hard work and character are easily shown when she is interacting with her teammates.”