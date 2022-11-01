Stanchina All-State

Owatonna senior attacker Ava Stanchina was joined by Owatonna girls soccer head coach Nate Gendron (left) and assistant coach Tony Cloud (right) at the All-State Banquet. Stanchina was named to the All-State First Team. (Photo courtesy of Mary Stanchina)

Senior attacker Ava Stanchina only played one full season with the Owatonna Huskies, yet the former Northfield standout-turned-Husky has already left her imprint on the Owatonna girls soccer program’s history.


Ava Stanchina AS1

Ava Stanchina (7) takes a shot at Lakeville North’s goal during the regular season. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Ava Stanchina AS2

Ava Stanchina (7) gets ready to take a free kick during Owatonna's regular season game against Northfield. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments