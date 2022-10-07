...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Owatonna girls soccer team traveled to Red Wing Thursday to face off against the Red Wing Wingers in their final game of the regular season. The Huskies emerged victorious on the road with a 3-0 win over the hosting Wingers.
Senior forward Ava Stanchina put Owatonna ahead 1-0 in the first half with a goal off an assist from senior midfielder Abby Vetsch. The Huskies carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.
Vetsch would assist on another goal for Stanchina in the second half, but not before Owatonna’s senior forward would score a second goal with an assist coming from sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel.
Stanchina completed her hat trick with Vetch’s second assist to give the Huskies their 3-0 lead over the Wingers.
In goal, senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner and sophomore goalkeeper Anna Mollenhauer combined for a shutout with Fear-Boerner’s five saves and Mollenhauer’s one save through 80 minutes of play.
The Huskies finish the regular season with a 9-7 overall record while finishing with an 8-3 conference record for a third place finish in the Big 9 Conference. At a 4-2 record against Section 1AAA teams, Owatonna is in the running for a potential No. 4 seed to open section play.
Seeding for the Section 1AAA tournament will be announced on Sunday. If the Huskies earn a top four seed, they’ll open section play with a home game on Tuesday night.