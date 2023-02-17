The Owatonna boys hockey team traveled to Rochester Wednesday for the Huskies' last regular season road game. Owatonna improved to 10-12-2 overall, picking up a 3-2 win over the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments