The Owatonna boys hockey team traveled to Rochester Wednesday for the Huskies' last regular season road game. Owatonna improved to 10-12-2 overall, picking up a 3-2 win over the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
The hosting Rockets may have gotten a slight 8-6 shot advantage over the Huskies in the first period, but junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon got Owatonna on the board with two minutes remaining in the period with an unassisted, even-strength goal.
John Marshall managed to tie things up at 1-1 nearly six and a half minutes into the second period, but the tie only last a few minutes after junior forward Broderick Goodnature scored even-strength off an assist from Charles Valento to put Owatonna up 2-1.
Spurgeon extended the Huskies lead to 3-1 late in third period with a second unassisted, even-strength goal. The Rockets were able to cut Owatonna's lead to 3-2 with under a minute left, but the Huskies held on for the road win.
With his two goals, Spurgeon led the team in points with two, while Goodnature and Valento recorded one point each off the goal and assist in the second period.
Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker started in net for the Huskies and recorded 19 saves on 21 shots for a .905 save percentage, while also holding John Marshall scoreless on two power play chances.
Owatonna will get a chance to close out the regular season on its own home ice when the Huskies return to the Four Seasons Centre on Saturday to host the Austin Packers. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.