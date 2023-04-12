Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Crystal Lamont, 10th year
Roster:
Seniors: Jordan Green, Emma Woratschka, Hannah Bruns, Jenessa Baumgarten, Daelyn Judd
Juniors: Alayna Atherton, Anna Voegele, Emma Ready, Izabela Slechta, Lindy Caldwell
Sophomores: Briley Velzke, Kaedyn Judd, Tianna Pope
Key Players:
Hannah Bruns, senior, first base- Hannah led our team offensively last season. She gained confidence every game and came on strong to finish the year. She also played great defense for us at first base. I look for her to be one of the top offensive threats in the conference and section this year.
Jordan Green, senior, short stop – Jordan is an athletic player with great range at short stop. Improved offensively as the season progressed and became a huge threat in the postseason. She is one of the quickest and most athletic players in the conference and section.
Emma Woratschka senior, Catcher – Emma is an explosive hitter who can hit the gaps. She is a consistent hitter who makes good contact and helps our team score runs. We look for her to once again be an offensive leader for our team.
Jenessa Baumgarten, senior, third base – Jenessa is a great team leader for our team. She is positive and constantly encourages her teammates. She will continue to help solidify our defense from third base and will become a key part of our offense this season.
Deaelyn Judd, senior, OF/DH – Daelyn was a designated hitter and played some outfield for us last season. Good contacthitter who gives pitchers a different look from the left-side of the plate. Daelyn is a good team leader who works hard and does her part to stay positive and motivate the other players on our team.
Keep Your Eye On:
Alayna Atherton, jr, CF, quick fielder with good range
Anna Voegele, jr, OF, athletic player who can play multiple positions
Izabela Slechta, jr, utility player – athletic player who helps our team in many different roles
Emma Ready, jr, pitcher – consistent pitcher with some offensive power
Lindy Caldwell, jr, OF – provides great depth for our outfield
Katina Brekke, jr, OF – versatile player who provides good depth for our team.
2022 Recap:
11-12 overall, 5-6 gopher conference
Gopher Conference Champs
Sub-Section 1A-West Champions
Gloria Cortez and Rylee Pelant graduated.
2023 Season Outlook:
We graduated our starting pitcher and left fielder from last year. We will be inexperienced in the circle but should have a solid defense to back them up. Our offense was young last year but got a lot of swings in against good pitchers and improved immensely as the season progressed. We return some key players who can get on base and score runs. We will work hard to make sure we are playing good fundamental softball and put ourselves in position to compete as best we can every game.
Competition
We hope to compete with the top teams in the conference. I expect Randolph and BA to be two of the top teams.