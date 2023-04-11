Wyatt Jans competing in CC. (file photo)
Sports Reporter
Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Jonathan McDonough, 5th year
Matthew Van Houdt, 2nd Year
Harold Nielsen, 1st Year
Roster:
Cody Akemann, 10
Ahmad Alladin, 11
Aiden Anderson, 8
Cole Bartz, 7
Nathaniel Boese, 10
Jasper Christensen, 8
Cody Culhane, 11
Mason Denis, 8
Dylan Edelman, 7
Ethan Einertson, 8
Myles Geyer, 10
Preston Grams, 10
Grady Grohman, 9
Dylan Holicky, 11
Wyatt Janda-Jones, 8
Wyatt Jans, 8
Stevie Johnston, 10
Timothy Kellstadt, 8
David Lamp, 12
Evan Lange-Wenker, 11
Avery Martinez, 7
Jasper Morris, 11
Dru Ohnstad, 12
Tatum Richards, 10
Trey Richards, 8
Mason Ricther, 10
Caine Roder, 8
Alex Roemhildt, 12
Benjamin Root, 8
Reed Sammon, 8
Griffin Storey, 8
Tarek Tolzman, 9
Hunter Tonn, 7
Adrian Un, 10
Cash Wenker, 8
Aric Williams, 11
Jaiden Williams, 10
Logan Williams, 9
Jaelyn Wilmes, 9
John Woratschka, 8
Key Players:
Preston Grams - 1600 m
Jasper Morris - 800 m, 1600 m
Wyatt Jans, 1600 m
Evan Lange-Wenker - 400m
Ethan Greenwald - Pole Vault
Keep Your Eye On:
Ethan Einertson - 400 m, 800 m
2022 Recap:
Jasper Morris - Sections in 800 m
Preston Grams - Sections in 1600 m
Ethan Greenwald - Sections in Pole Vault
2023 Season Outlook:
We are looking to add more athletes to move on to the section meet this year. Jasper Morris has a shot of moving on to state if he can pick up where he left off last year.
Competition:
We should be a bit more competitive than last year meet to meet, but not expecting to win conference/subsection/etc.
