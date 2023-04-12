Coaches
Head coach: Jeremy Moran, 5th year as varsity head coach
Assistant coach: Rachel Malo, 5th year as varsity assistant coach
Assistant coach: Kevin Raney, 5th year as varsity assistant coach
Assistant coach: Abby Olson, 5 th year as JV head coach
Assistant coach: Michaela Raney, 2 nd year as JV assistant coach
Assistant coach: Chelsie Hansen-Stratton, 5 th year as C head coach
Assistant coach: Jaylen Heller, 1 st year as C assistant coach
Roster
Katelyn Bentz, 12, IF/P; Izzy Radel,11, IF; Paiton Glynn,12, IF/C; Danika Ringhofer, 11, OF; Taya Selbrade, 11, IF/C; Kennedy Hodgman, 11 P/IF; Samantha Bogen, 11, IF; Averie Roush, 10, IF/OF; Kendra Bogen, 9. IF/OF; Zoie Roush, 11, IF/OF/C; Mehsa Krause, 11, IF/OF/P
Key Players
Captains: Katelyn Bentz and Paiton Glynn
All 11 are returning letter winners with varsity experience (only one senior last season)
Returning All-Conference: Katelyn Bentz (Two-year AC First Team)
Returning All-Conference HM: Izzy Radel and Zoie Roush
Standouts: We expect Katelyn Bentz and Izzy Radel to be the offensive standouts this year. Izzy is that spark plug at the top of the lineup that will get on base and use her speed to put pressure on the defense. Katelyn Bentz will provide power in the middle of the lineup and will be a player that can do so many things for us offensively. Samantha Bogen and Zoie Roush are also consistent hitters in the middle of our lineup that are expected to help us put some runs on the board.
Defensively we will be an athletic, versatile team. We have a lot of players that can play different positions at a very high level. We will just have to see what combination fits our team best.
Kennedy Hodgman will continue to be our ace in the circle. She had a strong season last year (her first at the varsity level) and has put in a lot of work in the offseason to be even stronger this year.
This is the deepest, most experienced lineup I have coached here in Owatonna. The entire lineup, whoever it may be for any given day, has the ability to make a big impact for us. It is a lineup where the standout player could be someone different each game.
Keep An Eye On
All returners are varsity experienced players and no one is new to the varsity level. We do see Kendra Bogen, only a ninth grader, to make even more of an impact this season after getting varsity playing time as an eighth grader last season. Also, Taya Selbrade is expected to be a player that will step up an make a big impact in the lineup this season that did not get as much varsity time last season.
2022 Recap
Overall Record: 13-10
Conference Record: 7-4 (Sixth place)
2023 Outlook
We have high expectations for this season. With the experience and the talent we have returning we expect to be one of the teams in the hunt for the conference title and also be one of the top teams in the section.
Competition
The Big 9 conference will again be tough this year. Mankato West and Winona played each other in the AAA state title game last season and expect to be very strong again. Mankato East is also returning a lot of talent from a very good team last season. Northfield and Mayo will also have strong lineups this year.
Our section is also loaded with Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington from the South-Suburban Conference expected to be some of the favorites along with Northfield and Mayo.
By The Numbers
11 - total players
11 - letter winners
2 - seniors