Coaches
Head coach: Debby Gleason, 2nd year
Assistant coach: Joey Gleason
Assistant Distance Coach: Tashenna Cooke
Assistant Throwing Coach: Amy Lageson
Assistant Hurdle Coach: Doug Maine
Assistant Pole Vault Coach: Ken Ringhofer/Colten Kamholz
Roster
CLARA MEIER, 7; AVA COX, 8; HARMONY PIEPHO, 8
ASHA ABDI, 9; ASIYA ALI, 9; AMELIA BALDWIN, 9; TEAGAN BURTON, 9; ERIKA CANTU, 9; PRECIOUS CARTER, 9; NATALIE CHRISTOFFERSON, 9; SOPHIA COOK, 9; NAOMIE DELAROSA, 9; JAMIE FIEDLER, 9; ANNA HILGENDORF, 9; AVA HINCHLEY, 9; LUCY JACOBS, 9; JAZELLE JUAREZ, 9; NOELLE KUBICEK, 9;ADDISON LANGLOIS, 9; ELLIE MEINERS, 9; KENDRA MELBY, 9; KENDRA MILLER, 9; KYLEAH MILLER, 9; AMAL MOHAMED, 9; ALEXIS NORBECK, 9; DYLANN NORRID, 9; LAUREN PACKARD, 9; CASEY SALINAS, 9; BRELYN SCHULTZ, 9; LAUREN THURNAU, 9; DAKHAILA WILLIAMS, 9; GUADALUPE YCIANO, 9
ADDISON AHRENS, 10; MAYA BADGER, 10; GIANA BUTTERA, 10; AMANDA CLUBB, 10; CARLEY DEWITZ, 10; SOFIA ESCOBEDO, 10; JULIA GLEASON, 10; KALLIE INGVALDSON, 10; JOZIE JOHNSON, 10; JENNIFER JONES, 10; ALEXIS KLECKER, 10; HANNAH LEMPIAINEN, 10; ELLA MOLLENHAUER, 10; MAKENZIE OLTMANS, 10; MARYN POOL, 10; MIRANDA SANTIBANEZ, 10; KENNEDY SCHAMMEL, 10; ISABELLA SCHULTZ, 10; PEYTON SOMMERS, 10; HALLE THEIS, 10; AFTON TORABPOUR, 10; ISABELLE TOWNLEY, 10; KATHERINE TRENDA, 10; BRIDGIT VOLSEN, 10; KELLI WAYPA, 10
MOLLY ACHTERKIRCH, 11; CARSYN BRADY, 11; JOSLYNE CAUDILLO, 11; NYALUAL CHAN, 11; VICTORIA CONTRERAS, 11; ANNA COX, 11; GIORGIA DANIELI, 11; EMMA GREEN, 11; MANON HABLITZ, 11; SAMANTHA HARTMAN, 11; EMMA JOHNSON, 11; NORA JOHNSON, 11; CLARA LINDENAU, 11; CARLOTTA LUSUARDI, 11; SILVIA MANGIAROTTI, 11; LAKEN MEIER, 11; ARIAH MOWERS, 11; RAEGHEN MURRY, 11; BEATRIZ NICOLAS, 11; ANAH PACKARD, 11; LUISE SCHEUNEMANN, 11
LAUREN BANGS, 12; MCKENNA DUFRENE, 12; KIARA GENTZ, 12; JAYNA MARTIN, 12; BROOKE MILES, 12; LOGAN NORRID, 12; EZRA OIEN, 12; KARRIN SACKETT, 12; MACY STANTON, 12; NATALIE VESTERBY, 12; KAITLYN WASIELESKI, 12; LAUREN WAYPA, 12
Key Players
Lauren Waypa is one of our captains and a returning sprinters. Her and teammate Laken Meier were State participants last year in the 4x100m relay. We are looking for their leadership in the sprint events this season.
Kaitlyn Wasieleski is one of our throwing captains and has done a lot of work off season to prepare herself to have a great track season. She has a solid group of young throwers that she will helping to guide this season.
Kiara Gentz is our distance captain this season. Kiara, in addition to junior Carsyn Brady and Anna Cox, are going to be a crucial part of our success by helping us secure points in the distance events this season.
2022 Recap
Carsyn Brady was All Conference.
All Conference Honor Mention was Lauren Waypa and Laken Meier.
MSHSL Honor Roll performers;
Karrin Sackett in Pole Vault,
Laken Meier and Lauren Waypa in the sprints and long jump.
Maryn Pool, Kennedy Schammel, Carsyn Brady in the 4 x 400 relay
Kiara Gentz, Anna Cox, Carsyn Brady in the 4 x800 relay.
2023 Outlook
We are really looking to have an outstanding season. We have really developed good depth and balance in all our events which will help our overall team results this season. I anticipate qualifying for the MN State Track meet in multiple events this Spring.
By The Numbers
90 - Athletes
29 - Returning letterwinners
12 - Seniors