Coaches
Head coach: Dani Licht 4th year
Assistant coaches: Paige Radue, 5th year; Damon Summer, 4th year; Nate Gendron, 4th year
Roster
Ellery Blacker, 10, Attack; Kaitlin Bruessel, 12, Midfield; Lauren Busho, 10, Midfield; Gracyn Durand, 11, Defense; Kylee Eaton, 10, Midfield; Ava Eitrheim, 12, Defense; Reese Glynn, 11, Attack; Ella Hayes, 12, Midfield; Britta Henderson, 11, Defense; Jada Johannsen, 10, Midfield; Natalie Krumholz, 12, Defense; Nora Marshall, 9, Goalie; Ella Marshall, 9, Goalie; Madison McGinn, 11, Attack; Hailey Miller, 11, Attack; Annika Moran, 12, Midfield; Isabella Nelson, 9, Midfield; Becca Nielsen, 11, Defense; Halle Oldefendt, 11, Attack; Karys Richardson, 10, Attack; Avery Routh, 12, Midfield; Brynn Routh, 9, Midfield; Megan Rysavy, 11, Defense; Georgia Schrom, 9, Midfield; Kadence Schumacher, 10, Defense; Emily Thorn, 10, Attack; Savannah Wencl, 11, Midfield; Isabella Zaragoza, 10, Defense
Key Players
Annika Moran (Senior Captain) — 2nd team All-Section, All-Conference, most career goals by any Husky girls player, Top 10 scorer in the state, Division 2 Quincy University commit
Madison McGinn (Junior Captain) — All-Conference, second in scoring 2022
Ava Eitrheim (Senior Captain) — All-Conference
Ella Hayes (Senior Captain)
Natalie Krumholz (Senior) — All-Conference
Keep An Eye On
Kylee Eaton and Jada Johannsen are two new incoming Midfielders who are going to make a huge impact on the team this season. They are both fast players who we expect to help us control the midfield in transition. With their speed and willingness to be competitive on the circle we think they are going to help cause a lot of turnovers in in transition.
2022 Recap
8-6 in the regular season, finished 2nd in the Big 9
Last season was an overall great season for our team. We put up great numbers in all of our games, keeping pace with all of the teams we played including the metro teams.
2023 Outlook
After losing the Big 9 title this last season our team has put winning the Big 9 conference at the top of their team goals for this season. As a coach this is definitely something they have the opportunity to do if they continue to have a team first attitude. One of my favorite things about this group of girls is that they want each other to succeed and I believe that is what is going to continue to propel this team forward.
Competition
We will have some pretty tough matchups this season in the Big 9 and outside the conference. Northfield, Century and Mankato are all strong teams who we know we will have some tight games with. Lakeville North and Lakeville South are also both on our schedule, these teams always come out extremely strong and we are excited to push ourselves during those games. Lakeville South is the 2022 Lacrosse State Champions with few graduating so this will be a tough game but we are hoping to still be quite competitive.
By The Numbers
28 — total players
11 — letter winners
5 — seniors