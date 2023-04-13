...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR
SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime
heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity
values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting
to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the
south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly
spread this afternoon and evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS
ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Owatonna freshman Carmen Jirele is a returning state participant for the Huskies. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Carmen Jirele (State Participant), we return our entire section team from last season.
Keep Your Eye On
We have a strong group of freshman looking to make an impact.
2022 Recap
We finished in the middle to the bottom of the conference last season but improved throughout the season and we were able to make it the second day of sections. Carmen Jirele is coming off of a state tournament appearance .
Competition/2023 Outlook
We are looking to be in the top half of the conference and make a good run in sections. Northfield and Albert Lea look to be the top conference contenders. Those two along with Lakeville South will compete for the section championship.