...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR
SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime
heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity
values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting
to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the
south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly
spread this afternoon and evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS
ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Owatonna seniors Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert will both serve as two of four senior captains for the Huskies this spring. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Assistant coaches: Zach Waletich, 4th year; Chris Herzog, 5th year
Key Players
Returning Letterwinners:
Mac Pilcher, 12 (Captain)
Nils Gantert, 12 (Captain)
Charlie Tucker, 12 (Captain)
Aiden Engel, 12 (Captain)
Thomas Herzog, 11
Thomas Oien, 10
Anthony Weide, 12
Gavin Caron, 12
Finn Loveless, 10
Keep An Eye On
We have a number of players that will be vying for playing time as well.
Joe Zeman, 10
Leyton Williams, 11
Emmett Krueger, 12
Asher Penn, 8
2022 Recap
Last years team finished with a 12-3 overall record and 9-2 Conference (3rd Place Big9). Section Final 4.
2023 Outlook
Although the team returns many letterwinners the team did graduate 5 Varsity players that were instrumental to the success of last year's team. The lineup will look different this season with new faces playing in both the singles and doubles lineup. It may take the first 3rd of the season to figure out new doubles combinations.
Competition
The team always has the goals of finishing in the top 3rd of the Big 9 and playing in the Section Final 4. The Big 9 will be led by Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century. In Section play along with the Rochester schools both Lakeville North and South will be expected to fight for a spot in the Section Final 4 along with Owatonna. We will play both North and South this season along with Rochester Lourdes (Class A perineal State qualifier/contender)