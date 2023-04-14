Coaches
Head coach: Scott Seykora, 20th year
JV head coach: Dustin Thorson, 15th year
Defensive Coordinator: Corey Samora, 14th year
B Squad Head: CW Wolf, 13th year
Defensive Coordinator: Andrew Hopkins, 9th year
Assistant Varsity: Trent Gahm, 1st year
Roster
Cooper Aul, 9, Attack; Ethan Borchardt, 9, Midfield; Blake Farris, 9, Goalie; Blaine Glynn, 9, Defense; Trey Hiatt, 9, Midfield; Jayden Jirele, 9, Midfield; Noah Kreitinger, 9, Midfield; Wyatt Macy, 9, Attack; Logan Risser, 9, Midfield; Mitchell Clark, 10, Defense; Noah Gillespie, 10, Defense; Michael Heitkamp, 10, Midfield; Lane Karsten, 10, Defense; Zach Knott, 10, Midfield; Reid Olinger, 10, Midfield; Johnny Peters, 10, Attack; Nolan Soller, 10, Defense; Hunter Spurgeon, 10, Midfield; Tanner Wencl, 10, Defense; Justin Beman, 11, Defense; Devin Born, 11, Midfield; Ian Cassen, 11, Defense; Austin DeAlba, 11, Midfield; Ethan Fitch, 11, Midfield; Kayden Glynn, 11, Midfield; Henry Hilgendorf, 11, Midfield; Caleb Hullopeter, 11, Midfield; Jack Kelvie, 11, Defense; Lucas Mazariego, 11, Attack; Jack Mullenbach, 11, Midfield; Evan Padgett, 11, Midfield; Dane Petersen, 11, Defense; Monie Powell, 11, Midfield; Brandon Schulz, 11, Midfield; Blake See, 11, Defense; Mark Sprurgeon, 11, Defense; Jack Strom, 11, Attack; Keagen Tichy, 11, Midfield; Joe Webster, 11, Attack; William Wottreng, 11, Midfield; Porter Kuchenbecker, 12, Midfield; Joseph Lobe, 12, Defense; Coda Richardson, 12, Midfield; Beckett Seykora, 12, Attack; Andrew Skov, 12, Goalie; Jerome Stransky, 12, Midfield; Charles Valento, 12, Defense
Key Players
We return 4 of the top 6 goal scorers from last year. (Jr.) Jack Strom had 22 goals, (So.) Micheal Heitkamp had 16 goals, (Sr.) Beckett Seykora had 12 goals and (Jr.) Caleb Hullopeter had 10 goals. Defensively (Jr,) Mark Spurgeon, (So.) Lane Karsten and (So.) Nolan Soller will lead our Defense.
Captains: Beckett Seykora, Porter Kuchenbecker, Jack Strom, Caleb Hullopeter
Keep An Eye On
Coda Richardson is looking to have a big impact for the midfield this season. He played some varsity last year, so he comes with some experience and is a good defensive midfielder.
Joe Webster will be competing for a starting role on attack. He led the JV in goals last year.
Porter Kuchenbecker, also will be a big impact for the midfielders. He had a big impact on the JV last year and missed the last six games due to injury.
We also have a number of new players this year that look to make an impact. Jerome Stransky, Andrew Skov, Charles Valento and some new juniors as well.
2022 Recap
We finished with an overall record of 4-10. We were 2-6 in the big nine conference. We lost to Northfield in the Section tournament 10-11.
2023 Outlook
We are looking to improve on our record from last year and look to be one of the top teams in the Big 9. We have strength in our defensive and attack positions with some really good players on midfield as well. We have a tough schedule set for the 2023 season and look to compete.
Competition
I feel that we will be in competition for the big 9 title this year with Mankato, Mayo and Northfield all being in competition as well. Farmington and the two Lakevilles are always tough in our section.
By The Numbers
7 - Seniors (3 returning lettermen)
22 - Juniors (8 returning lettermen)
10 - Sophomores (5 returning lettermen)
10 - Freshmen