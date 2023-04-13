Coaches
Head coach: Mark Langlois, 6th year
JV coach: JV Coach Fred Almer, 6th year
Assistant coach: Mark Rodde, 8th year
Assistant coach: Tim O'Connor, 2nd year
Roster
Blake Burmeister, 12; Alec Harris, 12; Maxum Nguyen, 12; Matthew Larson, 11; Quinn Thompson, 11; Alex Ballstadt, 11; Ben Buytaert, 11; Jack Langlois, 10; Max Goettl, 9; Vincent Justice, 9; Mason Pelinka, 9; Aiden Thurber, 9; Mason Buhrow, 8; Grady Roush, 8; Will Granquist, 8;
Key Players
Quinn Thompson (11th-Captain) - He was our number player last year and recorded the low scoring average of the year. He fired a low 70's round at Eastwood last year in a Big 9 meet in Rochester. Quinn has worked hard last summer and in the season to meet his goals.
Matthew Larson (11th-Captain) - He played our number 2 spot all of last year. Matthew gives it all on every shot and is a grinder. His mental game is solid and is very coachable. Matthew is prime and ready for a great season.
Blake Burmeister (12th-Captain) - This is Blake's second year in the golf program. He has made large gains in a short amount of time. Blake is competitive, applies new learned skills quickly, and has a calm demeanor out of the course. I expect a successful season.
Jack Langlois (10th) - He has gained distance off the tee and with his irons which will help add to his solid short game. Jack is looking to build on his great end of last year's season with a day 2 section qualifier at The Jewel in Lake City.
Mason Pelinka (9th) - Mason played a lot of events on varsity last year as an 8th grader. He has worked hard in the season, and we will see significant improvement early on and throughout the season. His short game has improved and he is ready to be a regular scorer for us.
Keep Your Eye On
Our three 8th graders could make a push for a varsity spot. Also, newcomer Ben Buytaert has looked good in the first week of practice.
2022 Recap
Last year we finished 11th in the Big 9 Conference. We had one individual who made day 2, but 3 other players just missed playing in the second day.
2023 Outlook
Our team goals are to finish in the top three of the conference and make day 2 of sections. Our captains are great leaders and are driven to help our team meet these goals. Improving on our short game and mental game are keys to our success this year.
Competition
Albert Lea and several other teams I would say would be the favorite, but there are a lot of Big 9 teams like us that can move in the standings compared to last year.
By The Numbers
15 - players
5 - letter winners
3 - seniors