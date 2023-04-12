Coaches
Head coach: Tate Cummins, 16th year
Assistant coaches: Brandon Wolf, 11th year; Travis Hilstad, 8th year; James Dahlgren, 1st year
Roster
Tayte Berg, 10, LF/RHP; Caleb Dibble, 11, 1B; Teagun Ahrens, 12, 1B/LHP; Briley Highfield, 12, CF; Ethan Armstrong, 11, C; Ayden Walter, 12, SS; Kevin Helget, 11, OF; Chris Homuth, 12, 3B/1B/RHP; Collin Vick, 12, OF/RHP; Carson Olson, 11, OF/RHP; Michael Reinardy, 11, IF/RHP; Cole Dahl, 11, 1B; Drew Kretlow, 12, C/RHP; Ethan Vortherms, 11, IF/RHP; Carson Krenke, 11, OF; Mitch Seykora, 11, 3B/RHP; Noah Truelson, 11, C/2B; Jonathan Clubb, 12, 2B/RHP; Nathan Theis, 11, 2B/OF
Key Players
Teagun Ahrens - Returning Contributor. LHP that will play a factor in the rotation or the bullpen. Very fluid natural athlete that will play 1B and will hit towards the top of our lineup.
Ayden Walter (C) - Returning Contributor. Athletic shortstop that has a knack on the bases. Scored 20 runs as a junior which led the team. Will hit in the leadoff position once again in 2023.
Jonathan Clubb (C) - Johnny Clubb throws strikes and attacks the zone. He's coming off a very nice summer for Post 77. Look for him to be in the rotation or a key piece to our bullpen throughout the season.
Drew Kretlow (C) - Returning Contributor. Drew caught more than half of the games in 2022. He's poised to be a cornerstone behind the plate once again in 2022. Drew can also do his part as a relief pitcher late in games. Tremendous work ethic that pays off in all aspects of his game.
Chris Homuth - Returning Contributor. Chris played a part in our pitching staff in 2022 and had the third most innings at 14 overall. Chris plays the corner infield as well and has shown signs of contributing in the lineup.
Briley Highfield - Briley will play CF for us in 2023. Fast and instinctual as a defender. Hit above .300 this past summer for Post 77. Looking for Briley to play a key spot for us in the lineup.
Ethan Armstrong - Ethan is a left handed hitter that will get opportunities as a hitter and catcher in 2023. He's a contact hitter that had a great VFW season in 2022. He does a great job blocking behind the dish.
Mitch Seykora (C) - Returning Contributor. All conference selection. Hit nearly .400 last season. Mitch will play an integral part in our lineup this spring.
Carson Krenke - One of the fastest runners on the base paths for the Huskies. He'll see many opportunities in right field this year as a junior. He could be a very exciting player to watch in the Spring of 23.
Tayte Berg - Explosive hitter that has worked extremely hard this off season. Tayte is coming of a great VFW season as a pitcher and hitter. He will be looking at time in the outfield throughout the upcoming season as a sophomore.
Michael Reinardy - Michael came onto the season as sophomore pitcher for Huskies. He can also contribute at 3B and at 2B as well.
Keep An Eye On
Tayte Berg is a sophomore and is coming off a great summer. He’s worked hard this off season and is ready to contribute. Show power to all fields and he has the ability to help us on the mound as well.
Carson Krenke is one of the fastest members on the team. He’s a left handed outfielder that is showing improvement from last season.
2022 Recap
10-12 overall, 0-2 in the playoffs.
2023 Outlook
Our goals are to be in the hunt for a Big 9 Conference Championship and the hopes of earning a state birth in our section. The team is showing that they care for the game and are eager to work every day. High energy baseball club that will be playing a challenging non conference schedule. The overall goal is to improve every day and play our best baseball at the end of the season.
Competition
Century and Mayo will be two very good baseball teams this spring. Both have some top end pitching along with Mankato West once again.
By The Numbers
7 - Seniors
11 - Juniors
1 - Sophomore