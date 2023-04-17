Coaches
Head coach: Mike Kingland
Assistant coaches: Barry Borwege, Scott Breamer, Ezra Buck, Brian Busho, Rian Copeland, Mike Earl, Joe Earl, Amanda Flohrs, Joey Flohrs, Julia Giefer, Tim Henriksen, Mike Jacobson, Doug Kiefer, Kory Klecker, Rick Kozelka, Anthony Koziolek, Ethan Koziolek, Jim Krenke, Kevin Krumholz, Steve Langer, Todd Mogen, Brad Schiltz, Greg Schroeder, Monte Shives, Rob Theobald, Becky Wolfe
Roster
Seniors:
TEAGUN AHRENS (C), HAILEY BARKER, TAYLOR BUSHO (C), ANNA FOX (C), BRADY HANSEN, BRILEY HIGHFIELD, CHRISTIAN HILLER, CHRIS HOMUTH, ALYSSA KIEFER, NATALIE KRUMHOLZ, CADE LUEBBEN, KOLLIN MARTIN, AIDEN REUTER, DAWSON RISSER (C), ELIZABETH ROESNER, ANDREW SKOV, SIERRA SPINDLER, CARTER STRAWMATT, LUIS YCIANO, ANNA YOUNGQUIST
Juniors:
ANDREN AASETH, AVEN AASETH, BAILEY DAVIS, KAYDEN GLYNN, ALEXANDER GORDEN, JUSTIN GRONLI, OTTO KUHN, GRADY LINDER, CHRISTIAN MARSHALL, MCLAIN MOGEN, ARIELLE THURBER, ETHAN VORTHERMS, WILLIAM WOTTRENG
Sophomores:
CONNOR BORWEGE, SPENCER COPELAND, ZACHARY HAARSTAD, MORGAN HANSEN, KADEN HOMUTH, LANE KARSTEN, REED KATH, WYATT KEILMAN, CURTIS KNUTSON, JACK LANGLOIS, DARREN LECKNER, KALLEIGH MALECHA, LILLIAN MARTIN, MATTHEW MCSHANE, HENRY MEILLIER, JACOB MOHS, MARCUS RYSAVY, NOLAN SCHAMP, ETHAN SCHUBERT, BLAKE SEYKORA, CHARLIE SEYKORA, CODY SHAW, JUAQUIN YCIANO
Freshmen:
AMELIA BALDWIN, LIVIA BLAHOSKY, WYATT BONILLA, HUNTER BORCHERT, KAYLEE BUTLER, EVAN DAVID, BLAKE FARRIS, KARSEN FINHOLDT, CHLOE GFRERER, ELLA HENRIKSEN, GAVIN HOLMEN, CARSON HOLTHUS, MASON IHRKE, CARMEN JIRELE, PARKER KLECKER, VICTORIA KOZIOLEK, ISAAC KREITINGER, ISABEL KREITINGER, WYATT MACY, KAYDEN MELBY, HUNTER MORIARITY, COLTON OTTO, LOGAN RISSER, HARPER SHIVES, ADDILYN STOWE, HUNTER THEOBALD, AIDEN THURBER, ISAAC TOLZMAN
Eighth Graders:
SAMUAL BARTNESS, JACKSON DAVIS, HAYDEN GASSETT, BENJAMIN JESSOP, RAELYNN MARIK, LILY PRESTEGARD
Seventh Graders:
LILLIAN BLAHA, FINN BUCKLEY, KEVIN CHELMO, JACOB GLEASON, ANNA HAGENSON, CARTER HEIM, BENJAMIN HIGHFIELD, COOPER INGVALDSON, BLAIR KATH, ALEXIS NOBLE, TYLER OLSON, OLIVER PETERS, ZACHARY ROESNER, BENJAMIN SHEEHAN, JOSEPH SIMON, BRAYDEN SPINDLER, LANCE WAGNER, OLIVER WOTTRENG
Key Returners
Taylor Busho — Senior Captain. Taylor is a multi-year letter winner. She led the team with the High Overall Average for 2022 as Junior and is one of two returning athletes that were on our 2021 state tournament squad. Taylor is the first girl in our short history to accomplish both- lead the team in average and make the state tournament. She shot her first 100 straight this past summer and has signed with Upper Iowa University to continue her shotgun sports career.
Anna Fox — Senior Captain. Anna is a multi-year letter winner and has finished on the Conference Top 25 Female List the last couple of years.
Teagun Ahrens — Senior Captain. Teagun is a multiyear letter winner. He has improved steadily improved and worked extremely hard last summer/fall. Teagun had a 99 out of 100 one evening late last summer.
Dawson Risser — Senior Captain. Dawson is a multi-year letter winner. He is a fundamentally sound and technical trapshooter. Which allows Dawson to be one of our most consistent athletes.
Alyssa Kiefer — Senior. Alyssa is a multi-year letter winner that has also finished on the Conference Top 25 Female List the past few years.
Aven Aaseth — Junior. Aven is a multi-year letter winner. He had one of his best days at the 2022 MN Trap Shooting Championships when he led the team in scoring.
Kayden Glynn — Junior. Kayden earned his first varsity letter last year. He has figured things out pretty well in just 2 seasons. Kayden had the 3rd highest average on the team in 2022.
Ethan Schubert — 10th Grade. Ethan also earned his first letter last season in just his 2nd season. He had the 4th highest highest team average in 2022 and earned the Most Improved Male Award by upping his average a whopping 8.4 targets from 2021.
Darren Leckner — 10th Grade. Darren is a multi-year letter winner. He is the 2nd returning athlete from our 2021 state tournament squad when he became the first 8th grader to do so.
Keep An Eye On
We also have a good core of returning letter winners back this season. They should help give us the depth we need to compete in our conference.
Seniors — Anna Youngquist, Chris Homuth, Kollin Martin, Andrew Skov, Luis Yciano Jr.
Juniors — Andren Aaseth, Grady Linder, McLain Mogen, Ethan Vortherms, Will Wottreng
10th Grade — Connor Borwege, Spencer Copeland, Lane Karsten, Wyatt Keilman, Matthew Mcshane, Henry Meillier, Nolan Shamp, Cody Shaw
9th Grade — Gavin Holmen, Mason Ihrke, Wyatt Macy
2022 Recap
Completed 5th Competitive Spring Season with the MN High School Clay Target League
• 3rd Place in Class 9A Conference 2
- 1 Boy All-Conference (Top 25 male)
- 5 Girls All-Conference (Top 25 female)
• 36 Varsity Letter Winners
• 2022 Class 9A MN Trap Shooting Championships
- Varsity 9th Place w Score of 453
- Jr. Varsity 3rd Place w Score of 419
- Novice 5th Place w Score of 341
• Fall Development Team
- 50 athletes (up 35% from 2021)
2023 Outlook
We normally see quite a bit of individual growth as the season progresses. Of course, with 108 athletes on the team, including 36 that are brand new, there is a ton of unknown/untapped potential just waiting to rise to the top! The more an athlete improves, the stronger our team becomes. Our main goals for us this season are to win our first conference title, place in the Top 40 at the Minnesota Trap Shooting Championships to qualify for the MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament and to have 1-3 athletes make the All-State Team.
Competition
The Clay Target League assigns Class/Conferences each year based on team size. We have one of the largest rosters in the state, so for 2023 we have been assigned to Class 9A Conference 2. This includes the 6 other largest teams in Minnesota — Farmington, Hastings, New London-Spicer, Nicollet, Northfield and Prior Lake.
I expect us to compete for the conference title, but all of these teams have very well-established programs. They will be tough to beat. It should be a fun season.
By The Numbers
108 — Total athletes (largest roster ever)
20 — Seniors
13 — Juniors
23 — Sophomores
28 — Freshmen
6 — Eighth graders
18 — Seventh Graders
28 — Girls (most girls in program history)
80 — Boys
36 — New athletes