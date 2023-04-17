OHS Clay Target

The Owatonna Clay Target teams holds one of the largest rosters across the state of Minnesota with 108 total athletes competing, which includes a program-high 28 female athletes and 36 athletes new to the roster. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Clay Target)

Coaches


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments