Seventh graders: Mason Witter, Colton Glende and Brenden Mueller
Sixth graders: Elliot Jones and Andrew Bartosch
Returning Standouts
Team Captains: Dylan Heierscheidt, Dillon Bartosch, Emily Kappes and Kael Neumann
Dylan Heiderschiedt, Emily Kappes and Dillon Bartosch
Besides above Seniors-returning letter winners: Brenden Mueller, Lydian Heiderscheidt, Aiden Anderson, Reid Wildgrube and Dakoda DuChene
Keep Your Eye On
Dakoda DuChene, Brenden Mueller and Reid Wildgrube-all made All-Conference honors last spring and fall and I look for them to improve and move up the ranks. Also Dillon Bartosch, who will be signing a letter of intent to shoot for Central Lakes College Trap Team for the 2023-24 season.
2022 Recap
Spring 2022 and Fall 2023 Medford was Conference Runner-up both seasons.
Spring eight team members were All-Conference
- Emily Kappes — All-Conference Top shooter-Female
- Dylan Heidierscheidt — ”Elite 100” top 100 shooters in the whole state regardless of conference, made the MSHSL Individual tournament held in Prior Lake
Fall 2023-Conference Runner-up, one point behind Conf. Champion
Six All-Conference Shooters in Conference 1
2023 Outlook
No.1: Safety-with all the negatives about guns and gun safety, we stress the respect and safety of guns and safety.
No. 2: Have fun. Many of our shooters who are new this year, have not shot in a competitive trap season before. We work to help them learn how to improve and have fun.
Competition
This spring has been tough to find good shooting days, but that seems to be the whole state. We are in Class 1, Conference 6. Our Teams we will be competing against are: Bertha-Hewitt, Climax-Fisher, Comfrey, Genesis Classical Academy, Lourdes and Lyle.
Any team can win our conference looking back at these teams past results. It will just depend on who shoots the best when we go through the season.