When the Huskies jogged back out onto the field to start the top of the seventh inning, there were only three things between them and Class AAA No. 1 ranked Mankato West’s first and only regular season loss: outs No. 1, 2 and 3.
Junior pitcher Chris Homuth took to the mound while Owatonna led West 4-1, and he had every intent of keeping the Scarlets off the scoreboard from the point he started with one out left in the fourth inning.
And that he did.
“Chris had a really good first outing of the year; then he hit a point where his stuff kind of left him for a little bit, and we knew it was there,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins. “The last week and a half, you can see the improvement and the confidence rise up, and today, he’s the kid we remember from last summer, throwing those big games.”
Even though he got up to two strikes on the leadoff batter, West got on base with a leadoff double. But for Homuth and the Huskies defense, there was no time to be rattled. They hadn’t been all game, and they weren’t going to be now.
A grounder drilled to Nick Williams at second base followed it up and the senior second baseman made the throw to junior first baseman Teagun Ahrens for out one. Immediately after, a ball popped into shallow center found Williams once again for out two.
With the runner on third, West lined a ball into center field and Owatonna sophomore center fielder Owen Beyer raced in to make the catch and cemented the Owatonna Huskies as the only team to defeat the then-unbeaten Scarlets.
Seven innings of an intense physical battle, and even more so mental battle, paid off as the Huskies closed out their senior night on their final regular season game in one of the best ways possible.
"I'm speechless right now," Homuth said. "The only thing I can say is that I'm happy for these guys. It’s senior night, it was great closing out with a win against a top team. I’m at a loss of words, personally."
It all started out with Owatonna claiming the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after senior pitcher Addison Andrix made quick work of the Scarlets to open the top half.
The Huskies got junior shortstop Ayden Walter on base and Williams drove him in with an RBI single.
They scored once again in the bottom of the third when Ahrens drove the ball into the right-center gap for a double. Homuth came up to the plate and singled, but Ahrens held at third. West attempted to get Ahrens caught in a pickle, but an errant throw over third paved an open path to home.
West’s lone run came in the fourth inning when the Scarlets were able to load the bases up with two outs. Andrix pitched three scoreless innings and was on the verge of closing out the inning without any runs crossing, but a walk cut their lead down to 3-1. Homuth took over on the mound and held West at just one run scored for the inning.
“I was just staying calm, trusting my fundamentals and trusting the guys behind me, that’s what it really comes down to,” Homuth said.
However, the Huskies earned the run back in the bottom of the inning when sophomore third baseman Mitch Seykora and senior left fielder Caleb Vereide both beat throws to first with Vereide’s bunt putting Seykora on second. Ahrens singled to left field and got the RBI with Seykora scoring.
They extended the lead in the fifth with a lead off double from Grant Achterkirch, which sparked a change on the mound for West. The change wouldn’t go as smoothly as Homuth’s sub-in. A passed ball moved Achterkirch to third before senior catcher Jack Helget singled to right field to score him.
Even when things weren’t going Owatonna’s way, the Huskies found ways to remain cool, calm and collected with the chance of knocking off Mankato West becoming a reality.
Briley Highfield pinch-ran for Helget after he scored Achterkirch and got all the way to third with only one out. Beyer tried bunting and the Scarlets elected to try to make the play at the plate, which resulted in Highfield being called out on a bang-bang play. Moments later, Walter got called out when accidentally colliding with West’s second baseman, who attempted to field the ball on the base path.
Nonetheless, the Huskies responded with strong defense, kept West off the scoreboard for the final innings and shot their confidence as a team sky-high with Section 1AAAA baseball rapidly approaching.
“The magic is there, you gotta find it and keep on showing up and believing,” Cummins said. “We’re definitely capable of beating anybody in the section and in the state. We showed that today.”
Now that they’ve successfully snapped West’s hope of a flawless season, the Huskies will gear up to open Section 1AAAA play as the No. 5 seed and travel to face No. 2 Lakeville South in the opening round on Monday.