Owatonna softball traveled up to Northfield Thursday for a road doubleheader against the Raiders. The two squads split the games, with Owatonna winning 12-1 in the first and dropping the second 3-0.
Game One: Owatonna 12, Northfield 1
Owatonna’s success earlier in the week carried over into the first of the two games, as the Huskies racked up 14 hits and 12 runs in their win over Northfield.
They started off with a four-run first inning and a one-run second inning for a 5-0 lead. The Huskies added four more runs in the fifth to go up 9-0 before Northfield scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Owatonna knocked in three more runs to close things out offensively in the seventh.
Kendra Bogen and Katelyn Bentz recorded a team-high three hits each. Zoie Roush, Averie Roush and Samantha Bogen recorded two hits each and Izzy Radel and Mehsa Krause recorded one hit each. Krause homered and Zoie Roush recorded a triple to tie with team-high four RBIs each. Bentz and Samantha Bogen recorded two RBIs each.
Kennedy Hodgman picked up the win in the circle after pitching all seven innings, striking out four batters and only allowing five hits, no walks and no earned runs.
Game Two: Northfield 3, Owatonna 0
Bats were as productive in the second for the Huskies as Owatonna was limited to just three hits and no runs in its game two loss to Northfield. The Raiders used a one-run third inning and a two-run fifth inning to secure the win.
Kendra Bogen, Danika Ringhofer and Averie Roush recorded the lone hits for the Huskies. Bentz, Zoie Roush and Kendra Bogen all recorded one drawn walk.
Bentz pitched all six innings for Owatonna and recorded one strikeout while surrendering six hits, no walks and two earned runs.