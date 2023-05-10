The Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball teams matched up on Tuesday night, but rather than playing in Blooming Prairie or New Richland, the Awesome Blossoms and the Panthers clashed at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium at the University of Minnesota.
Thanks to a late comeback ending with a Shawntee Snyder walkoff home run, the Awesome Blossoms picked up a 12-10 victory over the Panthers.
NRHEG got the early jump on Blooming Prairie after the Panthers knocked in four runners in the second, one runner in the third and two runners in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. Blooming Prairie got right back into things with five runs scored in the bottom of the fifth before both teams traded two-run innings in the sixth.
Down 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh, the Blossoms were able to tie things up at 9-9 to force extra innings. NRHEG took a brief 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth, but once Blooming Prairie got runners in scoring position in the bottom of the inning, Snyder delivered a blast over left-center fence to walk things off in a 12-10 victory.
Snyder’s team-high three hits and four RBIs led Blooming Prairie, while Macy Lembke and Anna Haberman recorded two hits each and Rachel Winzenburg, Lily Schammel, Haven Carlson and Ella Smith recorded one hit each. Winzenburg, Haberman and Smith all recorded two RBIs each.
For the Panthers, Sidney Schultz led with a team-high three hits and three RBIs. Aryanna Howe and Faith Nielsen recorded two hits each and Isabel Stadheim, Addy Stadheim, Preslie Nielsen, Camryn VanMaldeghem, Hallie Schultz and Bree Ihrke all recorded one hit each. Faith and Preslie Nielsen both recorded one RBI each.
Carlson recorded the win in the circle for the Blossoms by pitching all eight innings and recording two strikeouts. Faith Nielsen recorded the loss for the Panthers after pitching 7.1 innings and recording three strikeouts.