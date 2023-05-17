Blooming Prairie's Shawntee Snyder (4) high fives head coach Cam Rutledge after rounding third base on her home run hit during the Awesome Blossoms' win over Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Coming off of Monday losses, the Blooming Prairie and Medford softball teams were looking to get back into the win column in their Tuesday matchup in Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms emerged on top in a 9-0 shutout victory over the Tigers.
Blooming Prairie got right to work in the bottom of the first inning with Rachel Winzenburg knocking in leadoff batter Macy Lembke before being scored by Shawntee Snyder for a quick 2-0 Blossom lead.
The Awesome Blossoms doubled their lead in the following innings with an RBI single from Macy Lembke following a Haven Carlson double and Lexi Steckelberg bringing in Snyder on a fielder’s choice.
The fifth inning is where Blooming Prairie did its most damage, which saw Winzenburg score Ella Smith on an RBI single. Snyder immediately followed by clearing the center field fence with a two-run home run to give her a team-high three RBIs on the day. Steckelberg and Layla Lembke both recorded RBI knocks to help bring the lead to 9-0.
Despite being held to no runs, the Tigers found themselves with a couple of chances to cut into Blooming Prairie’s lead.
Senior outfielder Jenesis McGuire got on base to open the top of the third and reached third base after a Jade Laue bunt turned into an overthrow at first base. McGuire was left stranded at third following a double play and a strikeout for the Blossoms.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, McGuire singled and reached second on an error. She advanced to third with Laue recording an infield single, but a groundout got the Blossoms out of the inning.
Snyder’s three hits with one home run and two doubles for three RBIs led the Blossoms. Winzenburg and Macy Lembke recorded two hits each and Steckelberg, Carlson, Lily Schammel and Layla Lembke recorded one hit each.
The Tigers struggled to match Blooming Prairie’s 11 hits with Laue’s single leading the way. Josie Witter drew the only walk of the game.
In the circle, Carlson picked up the win for the Blossoms by pitching seven innings and striking out three batters while only allowing one walk and no runs. Mackenzie Velishek pitched all six innings for the Tigers and recorded five strikeouts and no walks surrendered.