Coming off of Monday losses, the Blooming Prairie and Medford softball teams were looking to get back into the win column in their Tuesday matchup in Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms emerged on top in a 9-0 shutout victory over the Tigers.

Shawntee Snyder

Blooming Prairie's Shawntee Snyder (4) high fives head coach Cam Rutledge after rounding third base on her home run hit during the Awesome Blossoms' win over Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Rachel Winzenburg

Blooming Prairie's Rachel Winzenburg waits for a pitch during the Awesome Blossoms' win over Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jenesis McGuire

Medford's Jenesis McGuire watches a pitch at third base during the Tigers' loss to Blooming Prairie. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Josie Witter

Medford's Josie Witter throws the ball to first base during the Tigers' loss to Blooming Prairie. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Haven Carlson

Blooming Prairie's Haven Carlson throws a pitch during the Awesome Blossoms' win over Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

