For a moment, it seemed like everything was going right for the Owatonna Huskies in their season opener against Section 1-5A rival Rochester Mayo in the section championship game rematch from a season ago.
It looked as if the Huskies were going to be in the driver’s seat and be well on their way to a 1-0 record to start 2022, which ended up in a 34-27 loss to the Spartans. Everything was originally going according to plan.
Until it wasn’t.
While leading the Spartans 27-20 with well under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Huskies’ defense came out on fire and left the defending section champions scrambling to find any way just to get the ball away from their own endzone.
On first down, senior defensive back Justin Gleason blasted his way past a load of blockers to wrap up Mayo’s halfback for a loss of five yards. On second down, Mayo’s quarterback tested senior defensive back and captain Collin’s Vick coverage abilities, which turned into an easy swatted pass.
On third down, an overthrow led Gleason --a long jump state champion-- to use every possible inch of his six-foot-four-inch, 204 pound frame to come down with an interception and bring it closer to Mayo’s endzone.
But then the phantom defensive pass interference flag came. In the blink of an eye, the Huskies went from an interception that would've put them in a great spot to go up by two scores with well under 10 minutes left in the game to losing all momentum.
“Gleason had a day,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “He’s such a gazelle. He comes out of nowhere on a pick that could’ve sealed the game. He’s just so athletic, he’s a gazelle. Has long legs and a good football player. We’re really happy he’s healthy and able to play for us this year.”
The DPI call quickly turned into an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Huskies, who weren’t happy in the slightest with the flag voiding a cherry on top of a career game for Gleason.
Instead, Mayo got a free first down and used it to drive and score a touchdown to tie the game up with just under six minutes remaining.
When it rains, it pours.
While they managed to dodge any bad weather –outside of a warm day that resulted in players on both sides getting dinged up and going down with bad cramps– the bad luck struck again and it struck hard.
Junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey tried surveying the field to find an open man and keep the play alive on a second down, but took a sack that ended up leaving him down on the field with an injury.
He had to be helped off and with little –if any– time to warm his arm up, sophomore quarterback Noah Truelson was thrusted into the game on a third and long. What was going to be an easy, short pass turned into a Rochester Mayo pick six to take the lead.
Ginskey was in no shape to return, so the Huskies had to put their faith in Truelson, while in a very difficult situation regardless of quarterback. The ensuing drive, Owatonna found itself on a 4th and five with just over three minutes on the clock.
It took a timeout, but Williams and company decided to go for it with Truelson. The sophomore quarterback did everything in his power to keep the drive alive and ended up throwing a desperation heave into the error, which Mayo jumped in front of and essentially icing the game.
“At that point, you’re just scrambling because you don’t have much time left,” Williams said. “We’re trying to make decisions about whether you go for it on fourth down or do you punt it away with two or three timeouts. We elected to go for it because I didn’t want to put Noah in a position to try to win the game with 48 seconds left.”
Up until Gleason’s interception was taken away, Ginskey’s untimely injury and Truelson being thrown in a difficult situation in the blink of an eye, the Huskies were going back and forth with the Spartans.
Mayo scored on its first drive of the game, but Gleason had the response on the ensuing Owatonna drive. Ginskey attempted to his junior receiver Caleb Hullopeter on a slant while facing a third down. The ball popped off the hands of Hullopeter and into the hands of Gleason, who was running the same route. Gleason turned on the jets over for a 67-yard touchdown.
The Spartans tacked on a two yard rushing touchdown with just over two minutes left in the first quarter before senior halfback Conner Grems punched in a similar score with nearly 30 seconds remaining in the first half to tie things at 13-13.
Right out of half, Mayo and Owatonna traded big play blows. Mayo senior Rudy Lozoya hightailed it for a 57 yard rushing touchdown. Then Jacob Ginskey took a shot down the field for sophomore receiver Nolan Ginskey, who outsprinted Mayo’s defense to make his first varsity touchdown an 82 yard reception.
“Our receiver core is deep, the only question now is if we’ll have someone to get the ball to them,” Williams said.
Owatonna finally got its chance to hold the lead when senior linebacker Owen Korbel came up with a huge sack directly before forcing a fumble in Mayo’s endzone that the Spartans were able to recover and take just out just far enough to avoid the safety.
A punt deep in the endzone resulted in very favorable field position for Owatonna. The offense marched down the 20 yards that separated them from the lead and Ginskey punched it in on a quarterback keeper.
Not long after is when the Huskies found themselves one randomly penalty flag away from 1-0 before everything went off the hinges. It’s currently unclear if or how much time Ginskey will miss with an ankle injury.
It’s a difficult loss for Owatonna, who now starts the season 0-1, but now the main goal is to just recuperate from several injuries or cramps and try to get healthy for when the Huskies go on the road against Rochester Century on Friday, Sept. 6.