No. 6 NRHEG 38, No. 3 Maple River USC 33
If there was one thing that was made crystal clear from head coach Shawn Larson throughout the 2022-23 wrestling season, it was that no matter what happened in a dual or tournament, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team wasn’t ever going to give up.
And what culminated from that never quit mindset was a 38-33 upset as the No. 6 seed over defending Section 2A champs and No. 3 seeded Maple River/United South Central on Thursday night in Wells.
“Tonight was one of those nights where things lined up well for us,” Larson said. “Our guys did this all on their own. We have been working hard all season, and we have been going through some tough setbacks. Tonight was fun to be a part of. We were fighting to earn team points, protect our team points and that paid off in the end of a very close match. I just hope our team knows that we as coaches believe in their abilities and cannot wait to compete this weekend.”
Jacob Karl got things going right away for the Panthers as the NRHEG freshman recorded a takedown in overtime over Maple River/USC’s Noah Gonzalez to give them an early 3-0 lead.
The higher-seeded Longhorns pulled ahead with a win by fall at 113 pounds, but the Panthers answered right back with girls section champ and state-qualifying junior Annabelle Petsinger, who recorded an 8-0 major decision over Wyatt Walters at 120 pounds.
Maple River/USC picked up a second win by fall at 126 pounds, but then NRHEG sparked a big run over victories.
Deven Parpart started things at 132 with a 12-4 major decision over Kolt Bollmann to cut the lead to 12-11 and Aidan Schlaak gave NRHEG a 14-12 lead with a 6-0 decision at 138 pounds.
The Panthers extended the lead with three straight big wins by fall. Ryan Schlaak pinned Braxton Simon at 145, Reese Routh pinned Gavin Bird at 152 and Harbor Cromwell pinned Chad Hull at 160 to give NRHEG a 32-12 lead going into 170 pounds.
Maple River/USC battled all the way back to take the lead after posting three straight pins at 170, 182 and 195 pounds before getting a 6-0 decision at 220 pounds to go up 33-32 heading into heavyweight.
But in the end, NRHEG’s Class A 285 No. 3 ranked Makota Misgen didn’t even get a chance to go out and recorded a dual-clinching victory as one of the Panthers top wrestlers all season after Maple River/USC left the weight open, which resulted in a win by forfeit for Misgen.
No. 6 seeded NRHEG will travel to St. Clair High School on Saturday for a Section 2A semifinal dual against No. 2 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. The dual is set for 2 p.m.
No. 1 Medford 56, No. 8 Blue Earth Area 18
Possibly one of the least surprising results from any of the Section 2A quarterfinal rounds, the top-seeded Medford Tigers breezed past No. 8 seeded Blue Earth Area on their mission to capture the section title that evaded them a season ago.
BEA got off to a 6-0 lead with a win by fall at 106 pounds, but the Tigers immediately pulled ahead with junior Luis Lopez recording a 23-second fall at 113 pounds and sophomore Kaden Harfmann pinning Drake Engelby at 120 pounds.
Jack Meyer added a 5-4 decision at 126 and Tommy Elwood tallied more bonus points with a 16-4 major decision over Angel Martinez at 132 pounds.
The Tigers only dropped two more weights, which came at 138 and 160 pounds, and dominated the rest of the way through.
Evan Schweisthal recorded a fall in 43 seconds over Will Weerts at 152 pounds and Garron Hoffman followed at 152 with a 9-0 major decision over Blair Lunz.
Bonus points helped the Tigers run up the score the rest of the way following a 6-0 decision victory for Tate Hermes at 170 pounds.
Aiden Ahrens, Dylan Heiderscheidt and Conor Wilson’s nights ended early with the trio all picking up wins by forfeit at 182, 195 and 220 pounds respectively. All that was left was Mason Degrood at 285, who capped things off with a win by fall over Zach Benson.
The Tigers’ mission for the Section 2A team title will continue on Saturday at St. Clair High School. No.1 Medford is set to face No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
No. 4 WEM/JWP 40, No. 5 Westfield 38
They were seeded as two of the most even teams across Section 2A and things came down to the wire between the No. 4 seeded WEM/JWP Grizzlies and the No. 5 seeded Westfield Razorbacks.
But in the end, it was the Grizzlies moving on to face No. 1 seeded Medford with a 40-38 win over Westfield.
It was only fitting that the No. 4 and No. 5 seeded teams opened their dual by trading bonus point win for bonus point win.
Brady Murphy put the Grizzlies up 6-0 with a pin over Kaiden Chicos at 106 pounds to open the dual, but Kevin Hodge tied things up at 6-6 with a pin over Parker James immediately after at 113 pounds.
Gabe Mullenbach then put Westfield ahead with a 12-0 major decision over Carson James at 120, but WEM/JWP countered with a 12-3 major decision win for Aric Williams over Jaxon Meier at 126 to tie things up at 10-10.
Westfield won the next four of five weight classes with Cannon Wacek winning by fall at 132, Bo Zwiener winning by fall at 138, Cade Christianson winning by an 8-1 decision over Lucas Morsching at 152 and Grant Magnuson winning by fall at 260.
WEM/JWP had picked up a win by fall by Kelton Erler at 145 and saw Isaac Quast and Jack Cahill win by fall and win by forfeit at 170 and 182. Westfield got a win by fall from Ty Bronson at 195 and WEM/JWP got a win by fall from Keegan Kuball at 220.
With an additional point tacked on for Westfield, the Grizzlies trailed 38-24 going into heavyweight, but Max Davis stepped up and delivered for WEM/JWP by recording a fall at 3:50 over Vincent Hernandez for a dual-clinching victory.
The Section 2A semifinal dual between No. 4 WEM/JWP and No. 1 Medford is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday inside St. Clair High School. The winner advances to the championship dual that’ll take place following the semifinal round.