Owatonna junior Laken Meier competed in the Section 1AA 50 fly consolation finals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Following a strong performance in the Section 1AA swim preliminaries that sent juniors Laken Meier and Vanessa Gonzalez to consolation finals and sent all three relay teams to compete in the finals, the Owatonna girls swim and dive team wrapped their season up with the Section 1AA finals.


Vanessa Gonzalez (100 fly)

Owatonna junior Vanessa Gonzalez swam in the Section 1AA 100 fly consolation finals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna divers

Owatonna’s Elice Tolman (left) is greeted by teammates Gabbie Poole (middle) and Arielle Thurber (right) after one of her dive attempts. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Gabbie Poole dive

Owatonna senior Gabbie Poole attempts one of her dives during the Section 1AA diving meet. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

