...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Owatonna junior Laken Meier competed in the Section 1AA 50 fly consolation finals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Following a strong performance in the Section 1AA swim preliminaries that sent juniors Laken Meier and Vanessa Gonzalez to consolation finals and sent all three relay teams to compete in the finals, the Owatonna girls swim and dive team wrapped their season up with the Section 1AA finals.
The consolation finals and the finals took place in Rochester, and the grouping of senior Anna Youngquist, sophomore Kalleigh Malecha, Gonzalez and junior Britta Henderson recorded a small time from their preliminary of 2:02.71 in the 200 medley relay to 2:02.06, earning the quartet seventh place in the championship finals.
Meier, Gonzalez, Youngquist and Henderson dropped one second from their time of 1:47.60 in the 200 free relay preliminary and finished at 1:46.52 for sixth place in the finals.
The biggest time drop of the relay teams was the 400 free relay team of Meier, Gonzalez, Youngquist and Malecha, which finished at 3:53.95 for eighth place in the finals and dropped nearly five seconds from its 2:58.25 preliminary time.
Individually, Meier went into the 50 free consolation finals with the second fastest time at 25.78 seconds and ended up finishing first on the consolation finals and ninth place overall with her final time of 25.43 seconds, which was the fifth fastest time of the day.
Gonzalez found a spot in the 100 fly consolation finals with her prelim time of 1:04.23, but shaved a little bit of time off and finished at 1:03.90 for a sixth place consolation finals finish and 14th overall finish.
The Section 1AA diving took place in Lakeville and saw senior Gabbie Poole fall a few spots outside of being a Class AA diving qualifier.
Poole recorded a score of 204.10 in the semifinals round and closed out her season by recording a final score of 273.25 for a seventh place finish. She finished 30.45 points behind fourth-placed Julianna Holt of Lakeville Snout, who secured the last state qualifying spot.
Right behind her, juniors Elice Tolman closed out her season with a final score of 259.05 for an 11th place finish and Arielle Thurber finished with a final score of 234.90 for a 14th place finish. Tolman stood at 196.20 and Thurber stood at 169.20 through the semifinals round.
Sophomore Mya Dutton didn’t get much of a chance to defend her state-qualifying spot from last season after being ruled out of the competition during the preliminary dives, but will return to the Huskies as a top diver for the next two seasons.