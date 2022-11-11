Heading into the Section 1AA preliminary rounds, the Owatonna girls swim and dive team weren’t actively searching for the section finals appearances that some of the other veteran-led schools in the section were.
With a young roster, the Huskies were looking to see improvement and any qualifiers for the finals or the consolation finals would be a major bonus. After the swim preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center, Owatonna was more than happy with the meet it had.
“We had a fantastic day,” said Owatonna head coach Isaiah Fuller following the Section 1AA swim preliminaries. “Not only did we have the time drops we were looking for, but they were big time drops. Not just a second or two, we were dropping three, four, five seconds, which is a lot.”
All throughout the day, Owatonna saw a lot of its swimmers compete against each other in the same heat of their respective events.
In just the first few events of the day, Anna Hagenson (two minutes, 37.73 seconds), Lainey Steckelberg (2:23.75) and Lauren Busho (2:28.82) competed in the first heat of the 200 free, which was followed by Beverly Deranek (2:43.81), Kalleigh Malecha (2:35.48), Christina Bell (2:39.71) and Shelby Born (2:46.68) in the first heat of the 200 IM.
“We had four girls in the IM, same heat, and between the four girls, we dropped 21 seconds,” Fuller said. “That was unreal, you just don’t have days like this and they were amazing. They stayed fast through the entire meet, but they’ve done a fantastic job all season working hard.”
Ella Mollenhauer (29.68 seconds), Britta Henderson (27.88s) and Mckenna Abrahams (28.54s) swam in the same heat for the 50 free. Laken Meier swam in the following heat and earned a consolation finals spot with a time of 25.78s.
Right after the 50 free, Hagenson (1:28.18), Bell (1:14.75) and Isabella Hines (1:24.90) competed in the same heat of the 100 fly with Vanessa Gonzalez 1:04.23 also earning a spot in the consolation finals with her time of 1:04.23.
Toward the end of the preliminaries, Steckelberg (1:17.07), Deranek (1:13.81), Afton Torabpour (1:12.84) and Krin Eickhoff (1:15.50) swam in the same heat of the 100 back and Born (1:28.61), Henderson (1:24.20), Busho (1:27.30) and Mollenhauer (1:33.34) swam in the same heat of the 100 breast.
Abrahams (1:05.09), Malecha (1:01.42), Meier (57.41s) and Youngquist (58.23s) competed in the 100 free and Eickhoff (6:04.35) and Lily Prestegard (7:16.97) competed in the 500 free. Owatonna also picked up finishes in the 200 medley relay at 2:02.71, the 200 free relay at 1:47.60 and the 400 free relay at 2:58.25.
“A big focus during the season was racing your races the right way, but today we told them just race,” Fuller said. “You don’t have to worry about it, you don’t have to think about it, just go out and do it because you’ve done it all season. It was a really good day.”
Another major positive for the Huskies, outside of the fact that they had outstanding performances in one of the most important meets of the entire season, is that they saw several positive steps forward with a very young roster.
Among the 26 total athletes across the swim and dive team, the Huskies only have four total seniors and six total juniors with a large majority of the roster being underclassmen.
In the Section 1AA meet alone, Hagenson swam as a seventh grader, Deranek, Abrahams and Hines, Prestegard and Eickhoff swam as eighth graders, Steckelberg and Bell swam as freshmen and Malecha, Mollenhauer, Torabpour and Busho swam as sophomores.
While Owatonna will miss Youngquist and fellow seniors Gabbie Poole, Jayna Martin and Haleigh Schmidt with the season wrapping up, it’ll still be in good hands with juniors Laken Meier, Britta Henderson, Vanessa Gonzalez and Shelby Born all able to return for one more season, which also doesn’t include the other young swimmers and divers that’ll also return in the coming seasons.