After battling through the Section 1AA team tournament, the Owatonna boys tennis team sent a select few to represent Owatonna in the Section 1AA individual tournament.
The Huskies sent No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher and No. 2 singles player Liam Smith to play in the singles tournament. They sent the No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert and the pairing of Thomas Herzog and Casey Pederson to play in the doubled bracket.
Both doubles and Smith made it to their respective semifinals, while Pilcher’s tournament came to an early end with top placement on the line.
As the No. 2 seed in the individual bracket, Pilcher rolled through his first match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Austin’s Joey Schammel to advance to the section finals.
He battled in a tight matchup with Lakeville North’s Anthony Scheglowski, but in the process, Mac suffered a knee injury. According to head coach Curt Matejcek, Pilcher finished out the match against Scheglowski, but wasn’t able to compete in the third place match and injury defaulted to Lakeville North’s Kade Bishop.
Fellow singles player Liam Smith earned the No. 4 seed and started out with a first round bye, but ultimately dropped his match 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to the No. 5 seeded Zach Thomas of Rochester Mayo.
Tucker and Gantert were the No. 3 seed and opened things up with a 6-0, 6-4 victory, but fell to Mayo’s Philip Wisniewski and Ben Erickson 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals.
As the No. 5 seed, Herzog and Pederson recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Austin’s Thomas Garry and Michael Garry, but fell to Lakeville South’s Ethan Ahrar and Barret Von Ruden 6-3, 7-5.