...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
NRHEG senior guard Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with 27 points in their season-opening win over Simley. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The basketball season is officially underway for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team and the Panthers got off to a good start after defeating the Simley Spartans 57-41 in the season-opener.
NRHEG held Simley to 19 points through the first half and went into halftime with a 35-19 lead. The Panthers carried their 16 point advantage throughout the second half to secure the 57-41 win and earn a 1-0 record to open the 2022-23 season.
Senior guard Sidney Schultz paved the way offensively for NRHEG’s win after recording a team-high 27 points to go along with her three rebounds and one assist. Fellow senior Erin Jacobson followed Schultz up with eight points, nine rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Quinn VanMaldeghem added seven points, eight rebounds and two steals, Faith Nielsen added five points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist, Camryn VanMaldeghem added four points, four rebounds, six steals, two assists and one block, Hallie Schultz added three points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist and Preslie Nielsen added three points and two rebounds.
Other stats includes three rebounds and one steal from Gabrielle Schlaak, one rebound and one steal from Trinity Smith Vulcan,one rebound from Adalyn Stadheim and one steal from Chloe Stork.
“It is always fun to have the first game of the season, even better to get a win,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “We rebounded today extremely well and were able to run on them at times. We were solid defensively going against their bigs. We now have nine days of practice which will be nice to be able to watch film, make some of our adjustments defensively and offensively before we host Kenyon..”
The Panthers will be back in action for their home opener on Dec. 9, when they host Kenyon-Wanamingo before a pair of road games at Le Sueur-Henderson and Triton on Dec. 13 and 16.