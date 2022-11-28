The basketball season is officially underway for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team and the Panthers got off to a good start after defeating the Simley Spartans 57-41 in the season-opener.

Sidney Schultz SIMLEY

NRHEG senior guard Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with 27 points in their season-opening win over Simley. (file photo/southernminn.com)


