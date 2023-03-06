The Class AAA and the girls state wrestling tournament was held at the Xcel Energy Center over the weekend and the Owatonna Huskies had plenty of representatives after qualifying 10 total wrestlers following the Section 1&2 Girls tournament and the Section 1AAA individual tournament.
Senior 152-pounder Cael Robb and seventh grader Aliah Fischer led the Huskies after Robb finished as the 152AAA runner-up and Fischer finished fifth at 138 pounds in her first ever state tournament.
Going into the tournament, Robb was ranked No. 2 in the state at 152 pounds and dominated during the Friday sessions.
He opened with a 17-0 tech fall over Apple Valley’s Ian Haueter before recording a 12-2 major decision over Daunte Sasse-Doering of Elk River in the quarterfinals. Robb advanced to the 152 finals after recording an 8-6 decision over St. Michael-Albertville’s Jarrett Wadsen.
But waiting for him in the 152 finals was Lakeville North’s No. 1 ranked, undefeated, defending state champion and Stanford commit Zach Hanson.
Robb attempted to knock off Hanson, but went down early and ended up suffering an injury during the match. He battled through until the end, but ultimately fell in a 13-3 major decision to Hanson and finished as the state runner-up.
Fischer was Owatonna’s other state podium finisher and one of two Huskies to compete in the girls state tournament with two-time qualifier Isabelle Townley wrestling at 107 pounds.
She ultimately fell in an 8-4 decision to Luverne’s Cece Rock to open the tournament, but battled her way back into a podium finish.
In the consolation semifinals, Fischer managed to pin Bloomington Kennedy’s Kelsey Cruz Rojas at the 4:43 mark and set up a fifth-place match with Centennial’s Nora Akpan. Fischer came out on top in the fifth-place match by beating Akpan in a 6-1 decision.
Townley’s run at state saw her lose in a 13-2 major decision to eventual third place winner Isabelle Shockman of Rush City-Braham before facing a late pin from fifth place winner Gabbi VonBerge of Hutchinson.
Trey Hiatt was the fourth and final Huskie to reach the second day of wrestling after he opened the 132 pound bracket with a fall over Andover’s Brandon Seburg at 5:25. Ultimately he ended his tournament by fall in the quarterfinals to eventual undefeated state champion Landon Robideau St. Michael-Albertville.
Hiatt started the second day of competition by recording a fall at 2:51 over Trey Sann of Two Rivers in the first round of consolations. His day ended with a 9-3 decision loss to Brainerd’s Easton Dircks in the second round of consolations.
Lane Karsten recorded a 12-0 major decision over Isaac Kolstad of White Bear Lake, but faced losses in the quarterfinals and consolations to end his run in the 120 pound bracket.
Kaden Lindquist (106 pounds), Donoven Sorenson (113), Michael Reinardy (138), RJ Reinardy (160) and Blake Fitcher (195) all qualified for their respective state brackets, but early losses ended their seasons.