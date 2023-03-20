The collegiate wrestling season is officially wrapped with the conclusion of the NCAA Wrestling Championships hosted at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the span of three days.
Nebraska junior and Owatonna alum Peyton Robb closed out his junior season at 157 pounds with the Cornhuskers by finishing sixth overall in the 157 pound bracket as the No. 3 seed.
Robb’s run to becoming a three-time NCAA All-American saw him start out with two dominant tech falls in the first two rounds. He defeated Oklahoma’s No. 30 seeded Jared Hill 15-0 and Wisconsin’s No. 19 seeded Garrett Model 16-1.
A 6-4 decision victory over Stanford’s No. 6 seeded Daniel Cardenas in the quarterfinals put Robb in a Big Ten title rematch with Penn State freshman and No. 2 seeded Levi Haines.
Haines came out on top in the rematch with a 5-3 decision over Robb and ultimately finished as the runner up with a 6-2 decision loss to champ Austin O’Connor of North Carolina in the finals.
Robb fell into the consolation semifinals for a match against North Dakota State’s No. 4 seeded Jared Franek, who ended up besting Robb 3-1 in sudden victory. He was set to wrestling No. 8 Ed Scott of North Carolina State in the fifth place matchup, but Robb injury defaulted to finish in sixth place overall.
His quest to become an NCAA champion will pushed to his senior season as Robb will become one of the top returning 157-pounders in the nation.