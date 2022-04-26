When Owatonna senior Taylor Bogen left the football field at Owatonna High School on Sept. 10, 2021 — helping the Huskies defeat the visiting Rochester Century Panthers 16-14 — he knew that something happened to his knee.
What Bogen, his teammates and coaches didn’t know at the time was that the next time Owatonna’s three-sport senior standout was going to step back onto the field as an active player, it wasn't going to be on the gridiron. It wasn’t even going to be the rink at the Four Seasons Centre. It was going to be at Dartts Park for Owatonna's baseball season opener.
While there’s so many positive things that can be pulled from athletics as athletes progress up the ranks, there’s also the uncertainty and risks that come along with it and sometimes an unavoidable accident rears its ugly head into view.
That’s exactly what happened when Bogen was running an option play during the September football game against the Panthers.
“We were running an option play, I kept the ball and I just tweaked my knee in a way,” Bogen said. “I came in and finished the game, but it all went downhill from there.”
A routine play ended with a tackle that made Bogen and the Huskies believe it was just a tweaked knee. Maybe even a mild sprain. But in all actuality, Bogen suffered a torn ACL and tore both sides of his meniscus.
Just like that, he was going to be sidelined for just over seven months — or 215 days, for those who were counting.
The injury derailed what’s often considered the most important season of a young athlete's career: the senior season. No more football season and not even a chance at the hockey season, but just in time for baseball.
Bogen’s absence from the field and the rink is certainly one that was felt in both venues.
Owatonna went through a transition period between quarterbacks after 2020 starter Brayden Truelson departed due to graduation. Bogen emerged at the top of the depth chart heading into the 2021 season. Just the week prior to his injury, he had completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 326 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies 58-31 season-opening, Section 1-5A title rematch loss against Rochester Mayo.
“I haven’t really missed out on much of anything throughout my sports career, and coming out and missing two of my biggest seasons of sports ever, it’s pretty rough,” Bogen said. “It’s a great life lesson for you, you can always bounce back from that stuff.”
Then once hockey hit, Bogen was going to be a key piece in a revamping the Huskies' team with head coach David Fromm taking over his first tenure in Owatonna.
Bogen had racked up 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 19 games during the 2020 season. Out of the top five leading scorers from that season, Bogen and Tanner Stendel were going to be the two leading scorers returning.
With Bogen out of the picture as a player, the Huskies ended up turning the keys over to sophomore Jacob Ginskey at quarterback, while the boys on the ice went through a rough start — where an additional offensive kick would’ve been much appreciated — before going on a hot streak near the end of the season.
But as an elite competitor, stuck walking around with a knee brace and a crutch — then eventually just a knee brace, Bogen’s injury never stopped him from finding ways of helping his team out, even if he wasn’t able to go in and play with them.
Bogen was on the sidelines for the rest of the football season and for all of hockey season, but he never strayed far away from the bench, and the action as a senior-dominated Huskies team hit the ice under a new head coach.
So if he couldn’t be a player, he’d help more as a coach.
“I was more of a coach this year than I was a player,” Bogen said. “I see different things that other players might not be able to see from the sidelines or from the stands. I was just doing my best to help everyone grow their game in every way possible.”
But as the seasons wore on and as he watched his teammates play in their final seasons on the field and on the ice, Bogen went on the rehab grind with hopes of at least getting to play out his senior season on the diamond.
Bogen got surgery done on his knee in late September and was left walking with a crutch immediately after. But a couple of weeks after the surgery he was able to start walking on his own again, and started the process of getting back into running.
Once he was able to run, Bogen started getting back into sports and preparing himself for his return to the field. Eventually, he was cleared to play his senior season of baseball.
Bogen couldn’t be happier.
“It was a feeling of relief that I got to participate in a sport my senior year and not just watch,” Bogen said. “It felt really good.”
After 215 long days since suffering his injury during the football game, Bogen stepped out onto the field at Dartts Park in his cleats and was set to play in his first game of his return and just his third total game played across all three sports of his senior year.
As the Huskies' first baseman, Bogen notched a hit in the bottom of this sixth inning, which led to Briley Highfield scoring a run as a pinch hitter and bringing the game within one run against the John Marshall Rockets.
And in his final plate appearance of his first game back, Bogen held off on a low pitch that snuck past the catcher and allowed Cael Dowling to steal home and win it for the Huskies in heroic fashion.
Even in the game following against Faribault, Bogen tied with fellow senior Jack Helget with a team-leading three hits while also leading Owatonna with five RBIs in its 13-3 win.
“Last year, he was a super hitter, one of our best,” said Owatonna baseball head coach Tate Cummins. “This year in our lineup, he’s someone you have to watch just because he’s very capable. He’s got great hands and I think a lot of that transferred over from hockey. He’s a very competitive kid, he hates to lose and we love his bat for sure.”
Bogen is proving nearly every day that he hasn’t missed a beat since suffering his injury and continues to get better and better as his leg gets back to 100%.
He watching Owatonna football come so close, but fall just short of winning the Section 1-5A football championship and making it back to the state playoffs.
He watched Owatonna boys hockey make a late surge up the Big 9 Conference standings, just to finish in a tie for third place with Century and Mankato East.
But now? Bogen is more than ready to help Owatonna baseball try to win hardware as perfect way to close out an emotional roller coaster of a senior year sports campaign.
“It’d be great, I think we could potentially make a push for that, but we got a whole season ahead of us, so work only goes up from here,” Bogen said.