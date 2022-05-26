The Blooming Prairie track and field teams made their way over to Stewartville to compete in the Stewartville All Heitman Invitational alongside hosting Stewartville, Byron, Kasson-Mantorville and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland.
The boys team took fourth place with 48 team points and the girls team took fifth with 24 points. Senior Xavier Rennie, sophomore Annaka Forsberg and seventh grader Gloria Hernandez highlighted the Blossoms day with individual first place finishes.
Forsberg set a new meet record in the girls high jump after surpassing the original mark of five feet, two inches with her jump of five feet, four inches and beating out second place by six inches. She also took fifth in the girls 4x100 relay with Chloe Weber, Abigail Thoreson and Isabel Dickel behind a time of 56.36 seconds.
Rennie’s only individual event was the boys 110-meter hurdles and he won the event with the top time of 16.30 seconds. He beat out Byron’s Josh Petersen by 0.37 seconds and GMLOKS’ Ayden Howard by 0.60 seconds.
He also competed with the boys 4x100 relay team alongside Derek Kubicek, Brady Kittelson and Bradley Simon. They took fourth place behind a time of 46.57 seconds.
Hernandez competed in the girls 3,200m and beat out second-placed Kylea Garas by nine seconds to claim first with a time of 13:05.11. She also finished third in the 4x800 with Chloe McCarthy, Abby Smith and Lola Quail with a time of 11:21.56.
Will Sunde and Sam Skillestad earned individual second place finishes with Sunde finishing at 12:36.55 in the boys 3,200m and Skillestad finishing at 54.13 seconds in the boys 400m. Mason Simon finished in third behind Sunde in the 3,200m. The boys 4x200 team of Skillestad, Brady Kittelson, Sam Smith and Bradley Simon also took second with a time of 1:34.97.
Chloe McCarthy, Drew Kittelson and Cole Wangen all earned third place finishes. McCarthy posted a time of 1:08.66 in the girls 400m with Madison Lea in seventh. Kittelson finished at five feet, eight inches in the boys high jump with Brady Kittelson in sixth and Sam Smith and Cooper Cooke tied in eighth. Wangen reached 10 feet, six inches in the boys pole vault with Brady Kittelson and Kolby Vigeland in seventh and ninth place.
Drew Kittelson and Owen Krueger swapped fourth place finishes in the shot put and discus throw. Krueger took fourth in the discus throw at 111 feet, 10 inches with Vincent Hernandez in sixth place. Kittelson took fourth in the shot put at 47 feet, nine inches with Krueger in fifth at 45 feet, 0.5 inches.
Along with the boys 4x100, the 4x800 team of Hosea Baker, Stephen Fennel, Sunde and Tyler Forystek took fourth place with a time of 9:28.54.
Other top finishes for the boys included Fennel, Breckin Cochlin and Sam Michaud take seventh, eighth and 10th in the 1,600m and Derek Kubicek earning sixth in the triple jump. The girls saw Clare Rennie take eighth in the pole vault, Sophie Thomas take seventh in the discus throw and Asha Lightizer and Isabelle Sunde take seventh and eighth in the 1,600m.