The Owatonna wrestling team traveled to Winona Thursday for a dual against the Winona/Winona Cotter Winhawks. The Huskies left with a 70-3 victory over Winona, with Michael Reinardy competing in the match of the night.
Only five weight classes wrestled during the dual, but the most exciting came at 145 pounds, where Owatonna junior Reinardy got a crack at Winona’s 145AAA No. 10 ranked Logan Henningson.
Henningson led 2-1 after the first period following a takedown and a Reinardy escape. He got an escape and another takedown on Reinardy in the second period, which Reinardy escaped from to trail 5-2.
Reinardy opened the third period with an escape before getting a takedown on Henningson to tie things up, but Henningson pulled ahead with another escape and a takedown for an 8-5 decision.
“Michael has had ranked opponents almost every week, and he’s finally getting healthy and getting into his groove,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “Tonight was a 50/50 match, and he wrestled up a weight, which says a lot about what kind of hard-nosed competitor he is.”
Kaden Lindquist (106 pounds) and Cael Robb (160) both earned victories by fall in their respective matchups. Lindquist had two takedowns and a two-point nearfall before picking up the pin at 1:28, while Robb led 13-2 with three takedowns, one reverse, a three-point nearfall and a two-point nearfall before recording the pin at 2:09.
Mason Blum recorded another bonus point win at 152 pounds after recording three first-period takedowns, two second-period takedowns and a third-period escape and takedown for a 13-4 major decision.
The Huskies score was also packed with several forfeits from the Winhawks, which left forfeit victories for Justin Gronli (113), Jayden Jirele (120), Lane Karsten (126), Riley Kreeger (132), Ethan Schubert (138), Ryan Felts (182), Blake Fitcher (195), Max Flemke (220) and Grant Lower (285).