ST. CLOUD (AP) — St. Cloud State University in Minnesota plans to end its football and golf programs to comply with a Title IX court order and manage its budget shortages.
The moves were announced Tuesday and will start next fall.
They will affect about 115 student athletes, seven coaches and two graduate assistant coaches, St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker said.
Men’s soccer will be added to keep the program in compliance with NCAA rules, the St. Cloud Times reported.
St. Cloud State must comply with a federal court’s August order in a Title IX lawsuit by balancing the opportunities and benefits it offers female and male students in the athletic program.
The school anticipates a $5.1 million budget deficit for the 2020 academic year. Athletic budgets have struggled under declining student athletic fees tied to declining student enrollment and increasing costs, Wacker said.
The school eliminated six athletic programs in 2016, which led to a lawsuit by athletes claiming the university violated Title IX, the federal law that bans sex discrimination in educational programs.
UM-Crookston gives football the boot
Officials at the University of Minnesota-Crookston said Tuesday the northwestern Minnesota school is eliminating its football program because of costs.
University of Minnesota-Crookston said the recently completed 2019 season is the last as a varsity sport.
Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause said the decision to discontinue any program is “extremely difficult.” But the school says the football program has faced serious challenges from lack of funding.
Director of athletics Stephanie Helgeson said discontinuing the football program was “the right decision” for the long-term health of the Golden Eagle athletics department.
The school said it will honor scholarships for any student-athlete who wishes to continue academically at Minnesota-Crookston.
Crookston has traditionally been one of the least-competitive Division II football programs in the entire nation since elevating from Division III in 1998. This past season, the Golden Eagles finished 0-11, completing its third winless campaign in the last three years. In fact, since 2014, the team has either gone 1-10 or 0-11 with its best record in the last nine years being 2-9.
Crookston is situated in an isolated recruiting base that isn’t ripe with local high school talent and attempts to lure athletes from beyond Minnesota have largely failed.
St. Cloud State, on the other hand, is a much more robust campus with a Division I hockey program as the backbone of the athletics department. Though there has been a decline in enrollment, the university is still one of the largest in the state and is part of a St. Cloud commuter-region that houses nearly 200,000 people and is situated roughly 30 miles north of several communities that sit within the Twin Cities metro area.
The football team has endured just two losing seasons in the last seven years and made it all the way to the Division II national semifinals in 2013.
The elimination of Crookston and SCSU, coupled with Augustana’s commitment to jump to Division I in the next calendar year, leaves the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference 13 teams moving forward.
Both Crookston and St. Cloud were part of the Northern Division while AU was in the south.
Currently, the Minnesota State University football team is undefeated and playing in the national semifinals and Winona State Unibersity recently played in the Mineral Water Bowl. Sioux Falls is often ranked within the nation’s top 25 poll and Minnesota-Duluth has captured multiple football national championships in the last decade.