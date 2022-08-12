Owatonna varsity defensive line coach Kevin Stelter helps run a tackling drill for the younger athletes participating in the 26th Annual Owatonna Huskies Football Camp at OHS Stadium. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Over a four-day stretch at the Owatonna High School Stadium, Owatonna football welcomed a record-setting attendance of 267 male and female athletes ranging from third grade to tenth grade to participate in the 26th Annual Huskies Football Camp.
“267 is the most we’ve ever had, we’re excited about that, and I know we continue to grow,” said Huskies Football Camp coordinator and current varsity assistant coach Matt Skala. “It’s also neat to just see kids getting active again and participating in sports.”
The Huskies had 80 volunteer coaches, which included the coaching staff, ranging from the Owatonna middle school teams to the high school varsity team. A large chunk of the volunteer coaches come from the current Owatonna juniors and seniors, along with several alumni coaches and players returning to coach.
There were more than plenty of takeaways for all of the athletes that took part in the four-day camp at OHS Stadium.
For some, like the ninth and tenth graders getting to practice in pads, it served as a great way to get ahead and prepare for their upcoming season while getting to work with upperclassmen and several of the Owatonna coaches.
But for a lot of the younger athletes taking part, it was all about having fun while learning some of the fundamentals of the game and getting to work with some of the varsity players that helped run the drills.
“What’s really neat is that give-back mentality of putting a lot of our kids into a leadership position where they can pass on their knowledge,” said Matt Skala. “A lot of these young kids look up to them. If you went around and asked some of the young kids, they know who these high school kids are and they're role models.”
All of the athletes were able to work on the fundamentals of the games in different ways, like the older athletes getting to practice more in-game situations with things like 7-on-7 drills, while the younger athletes were able to work on things like tackling, throwing and catching through fun drills with the encouragement of the older players.
While it’s great to continue introducing football and the fundamentals to the youth athletes in the area, it’s also important to make sure the campers are able to have fun while doing it. The coaches had success doing this through having games and competitions for the athletes to compete.
Along with the younger athletes getting to strike up relationships with older players during the practices, the upperclassmen getting excited and prepared for their upcoming season and plenty of community contributions to make the four days as best they could, there was absolutely no shortage of smiles to fill up OHS Stadium throughout the week.
“I got to thank our sponsors,” Skala said. “Monday night, Fareway donated Popsicles for all the kids, Tuesday night, Domino's had pizza, [Wednesday night], Hy-Vee did hot dogs, chips, cookies and water for all the campers and [Thursday night] The S’Cream donated ice cream cones.”