Coach Stelter (OHS Football Camp)

Owatonna varsity defensive line coach Kevin Stelter helps run a tackling drill for the younger athletes participating in the 26th Annual Owatonna Huskies Football Camp at OHS Stadium. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Over a four-day stretch at the Owatonna High School Stadium, Owatonna football welcomed a record-setting attendance of 267 male and female athletes ranging from third grade to tenth grade to participate in the 26th Annual Huskies Football Camp.

RB Drill (OHS Football Camp)

Several past and present Owatonna varsity football players helped run drills for the younger athletes at the Owatonna Huskies Football Camp. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
3v3 (OHS Football Camp)

The younger athletes worked on offense and defense with a 3-on-3 scrimmages helped run by Owatonna juniors and seniors. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Offense (OHS Football Camp)

The freshmen and sophomore football players at the Owatonna Huskies Football Camp got to practice in pads and worked on playing offense and defense. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Warmups (OHS Football Camp)

Members of the Owatonna varsity football team helped lead warm ups for athletes ranging from seventh grader to sophomores. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Tackling Drill (OHS Football Camp)

The young athletes participating in the Owatonna Huskies Football Camp got to work on tackling drills with several of the past and present Huskies. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) 

