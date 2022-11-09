Ezra Oien goal

Owatonna senior Ezra Oien leads the team after scoring an unofficial go-ahead goal during the Huskies' scrimmage against Eden Prairie. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls hockey team got a little taste of in-game action on its home ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre Tuesday night, as the Huskies welcomed in the Eden Prairie girls hockey team for a preseason scrimmage.


Sammy Bogen goal

The Huskies celebrate along the boards after junior forward Samantha Bogen scored a goal during the Huskies' scrimmage against Eden Prairie. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Abby Vetsch

Owatonna senior defender Abby Vetsch (right) prepares to enter the offensive zone with the puck alongside senior forward Ava Stanchina (left) during the Huskies' scrimmage against Eden Prairie. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mikayla Wilker

Owatonna junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker records a save during the Huskies' scrimmage against Eden Prairie. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

