The Owatonna girls hockey team got a little taste of in-game action on its home ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre Tuesday night, as the Huskies welcomed in the Eden Prairie girls hockey team for a preseason scrimmage.
Scrimmages
The standard three periods were traded for two 25-minute halves, the scoreboard ran for the sake of keeping time and coming out with a win –though the Huskies came away with an unofficial 2-1 victory– wasn’t the highest priority.
With the start of the girls hockey regular season just a few days away, the main focus of the Huskies’ preseason scrimmages is to help them get prepared for another season where the team is setting the bar high for themselves and the newest addition of the 2021-22 Big 9 Conference championship banner hanging above the ice is a reminder of what they’re working to defend.
“It’s kind of a benchmark for us to see where we’re at during the beginning of the season and how do we hammer our message down of what we expect throughout the entire year,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud.
Owatonna has been busy in the week leading up to its season opener on the road against Buffalo on Saturday.
The Huskies played a trio of scrimmage games on Saturday, Nov. 5 that were hosted by South St. Paul, where they matched up against hosts South St. Paul, North St. Paul/Tartan and season-opener foe Buffalo.
Tuesday night’s scrimmage against the Eden Prairie Eagles was the only home scrimmage the Huskies were going to host, as they’re also set to go on the road to scrimmage St. Michael-Albertville on Friday.
Junior forward Samantha Bogen tapped the back between the legs of Eden Prairie’s netminder with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first 25-minute half. The Eagles tied it later in the game before senior forward Ezra Oien scored the unofficial game-winner with just over three minutes remaining.
Owatonna is going to be facing some tough competition throughout the season, especially including a Northfield team that’ll be back in the mix for the conference title despite losing Goalie of the Year recipient Maggie Malecha.
The Huskies are no strangers to the “iron sharpens iron” mentality and getting some valuable ice time against good competition will help get them ready to open their regular season slate strong.
“Having one of our Big 9 teams knock us out of the playoffs is a little bittersweet,” Cloud said. “Looking forward to the challenge with us and Northfield, as well as Lakeville North and Lakeville South in our section with Farmington. It should be a tough year with some good competition.”
Familiar faces
One of the biggest reasons why the Huskies are setting the bar high for themselves is the pure amount of returning talent.
It starts at the top with senior captains in forward Ezra Oien and blueliners Sarah Snitker and Abby Vetsch, but the amount of returning talent runs up and down an Owatonna roster that only departed with three seniors from its conference title season in 2021.
“We got a good senior class that's been around since I’ve started when they were all eighth graders,” Cloud said. “Now they finally step in as a senior and see what they can do against all of the girls that are now all younger than them versus having to be facing girls three to four years older than them. They’ve learned a lot the last four years as to what it’ll take and the mentality of our team moving forward.
Oien returns as Owatonna’s leader in goals (17), assists (23) and points (40) from last season, while also being joined by other prime point producers Samantha Bogen (14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points), Macy Stanton (10 goals, 10 assists, 20 points), Molly Achterkirch (10 goals, 12 assists, 22 points) and Kendra Bogen (eight goals, 10 assists, 18 points).
Outside of the loss of then senior goaltender Ava Wolfe and forwards Olivia Herzog and Gabriela LaMont, the roster stayed nearly completely intact.
Newer faces emerge
Despite only three seniors graduating, there was still a hole left behind by Wolfe, Herzog and LaMont that would need to be filled by the 2022-23 Huskies.
While the skaters may not see as much difference, one of the biggest changes for the upcoming season will come between the pipes, where junior Mikayla Wilker will take over as the top netminder.
Wilker may not have seen nearly as much ice time as Wolfe as the backup last season, but in her 110 minutes and 13 seconds of play, she delivered for Owatonna by recording two shutouts for a 2-0 record and making saves on all 15 shots she faced in her two starts and one game appearance.
“She’s excited for the opportunity after sitting behind the starter for two years, playing JV and maybe seeing a game or two of varsity,” Cloud said. “She played two games last year at the varsity level and didn’t let up a goal, but that was also a testament to our team as a whole and her being able to jump between the pipes. We have a lot of confidence in her and her ability to save pucks and save games on the back end.”
She started in net and stopped all five shots during the Huskies’ 9-0 shutout over Winona and 7-0 shutout over Rochester Century. In Owatonna’s 7-1 loss to Blake, Wilker played just over eight minutes and made saves on all five shots.
As for the skaters, the Huskies will have a couple of options to help fill the holes that Herzog, who finished at their second leading goal scorer, and LaMont left behind.
One big addition to the lineup is Northfield transfer Ava Stanchina, who returns to the ice after not playing the 2021-22 season with the Raiders before transferring to Owatonna. As a sophomore, Stanchina was Northfield’s second leading scorer with 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points in 17 games.
Now as a senior, Stanchina brings some major size and speed to the Huskies lineup.
Other areas Owatonna will look to fill the gaps are with some of the younger skaters that saw some ice time with varsity sprinkled in throughout the season.
“We’ve got quite a few key pieces that can jump in,” Cloud said. “We’ve got new faces with Anna Mollenhauer stepping up as a sophomore, Ava Stanchina coming over as a senior and fitting in with our group and Mikayla stepping up as our new goaltender as well.”
Game Time
The regular season will be officially underway at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Civic Center with Owatonna being hosted by the Buffalo Bison.
The Huskies go back out on the road Monday night to face Austin before coming home to the Four Seasons Centre on Thursday, Nov. 17 to host Mankato East in Owatonna’s Stick It To Cancer Night as its home opener.