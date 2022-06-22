When the Owatonna Legion Post 77 baseball team took to the field at Dartts Park Tuesday night, it had not even been 24 hours since they took to the field for an eventual 10-hit 14-4 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Monday.
But awaiting them Tuesday were a couple of more than familiar faces in the Rochester John Marshall Post 92 Patriots. In their second game in two days, Post 77’s offense caught fire again and paved the way to a 16-8 win.
Any time the Patriots were able to get on the scoreboard, Owatonna had a response ready in the bottom of the inning.
When the Patriots went up 2-0 in the top of the first, thanks to a two-RBI double with two outs, Owatonna came right back in the bottom of the inning with an Ayden Walter leadoff double.
Mitch Seykora drove him in with an RBI-double and reached third after Matt Seykora grounded to third base, but a throwing error to first advanced them both. Mitch scored from third after center fielder Caleb Vereide, who initially thought he drew a walk on a low pitch with a 3-1 count, re-entered the batter's box with a full count and recorded an RBI single to left field.
First baseman Chris Homuth flew out to right field, but it was enough for Matt Seykora to tag up and score from third. Vereide went on to score Mitch Seykora in the second inning after his grounder got past the shortstop to give Owatonna a two-run lead.
Even when it seemed like the momentum was going in the Patriots favor in the top of the third with after tying and taking the lead on a pair of passed balls when bases were loaded with two outs, then stealing home on a toss back to the mound and scoring another run by forcing vereide, who replaced Addison Andrix on the mound, into a balk by attempting another steal home, Owatonna was ready.
Briley Highfield got on base with a single and a throwing error on a Johnny Clubb grounder put them on second and third respectively. On a full count with two outs, Michael Reinardy drilled a ball into left field for a two-RBI double to bring the game within one run.
Walter immediately followed him up with an RBI-Double to the left-center gap off a brand new John Marshall pitcher to tie it.
After Vereide shut the Patriots down in the top of the fourth, Owatonna took full control of the game with an explosion of six runs scoring in the bottom of the inning.
Catcher Drew Kretlow hit an RBI-single to score Matt Seykora, Clubb scored Vereide after John Marshall’s catcher dropped the ball on a play at the plate, Reinardy scored Kretlow on a sac fly and Mitch Seykora broke it open with a two-RBI double. He nearly made it a seven-run inning, but was called out at home on a Matt Seykora single.
Owatonna piled on three more runs in the sixth inning thanks to RBIs from Walter, Mitch Seykora and Matt Seykora to take a commanding 16-7 lead.
Outside of the two runs scored in the third and one run scored in the top of the seventh inning, Vereide kept John Marshall in check and pitched three scoreless innings right after their five-run third inning.
Post 77 finished the night with 16 runs scored on 12 total hits, which includes multiple hits from Kretlow, Highfield, Walter and Mitch Seykora, with only one error committed while the Patriots finished with eight runs on seven hits and four errors committed.
Owatonna will return to Dartts Park on Thursday to host Byron at 7 p.m. and will close out its four-game home stand by hosting Mankato American on Tuesday at 7 p.m.