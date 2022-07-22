Owatonna Legion Post 77's Johnny Clubb (17) pitched five innings during Owatonna's 5-2 win over the Rochester Patriots during the 2022 American Legion Sub-State 1 Tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Despite facing a slight setback with a 5-4 loss to No. 3 seeded Austin to open the 2022 Sub-State 1 American Legion Baseball Tournament hosted in Winona, Owatonna Legion Post 77 bounced back strong with a pair of wins Thursday.
Owatonna was first matched up in the afternoon against the No. 7 seeded Patriots, who defeated Albert Lea in the play-in and lost to No. 2 Winona in the first round.
Led defensively by incoming-Owatonna senior Johnny Clubb on the mound, Post 77 held the Patriots off the scoreboard while enjoying a couple of early runs. John Marshall was eventually able to tally two runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Owatonna.
A pair of fifth inning runs gave Post 77 the three-run lead that it’d hold onto and eliminate the Patriots from the tournament. But Owatonna’s day didn’t end after its victory over John Marshall as it was slated to return to the diamond for a second time that night.
Post 77 made their way back for a second game Thursday night, but this time No. 4 seeded Stewartville was awaiting them.
Stewartville defeated No. Rochester Redhawks 4-3 in the opening round, but fell 4-3 against the No. 1 seeded Rochester A’s and were looking to rebound against lower-seeded Owatonna. But Post 77 was ready.
Owatonna jumped up with a trio of early runs before Stewartville was able to answer, but the floodgates of offense was about to burst open for Post 77.
What originally was a 3-1 ballgame turned into a 13-1 lead for Owatonna, who closed things out in the fifth inning by only allowing two more runs and ended things early with a 13-3 victory.
At the time of writing, the Sub-State 1 tournament is down to four teams with No. 6 Owatonna slated to rematch with No. 3 Austin, while No. 1 Rochester A’s and No. 2 Winona set to clash.
The winner between Owatonna and Austin is set to place the loser of Rochester and Winona. The winner of that game advances to face the initial winner of Rochester and Winona in the finals.