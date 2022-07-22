Johnny Clubb (Post 77)

Owatonna Legion Post 77's Johnny Clubb (17) pitched five innings during Owatonna's 5-2 win over the Rochester Patriots during the 2022 American Legion Sub-State 1 Tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Despite facing a slight setback with a 5-4 loss to No. 3 seeded Austin to open the 2022 Sub-State 1 American Legion Baseball Tournament hosted in Winona, Owatonna Legion Post 77 bounced back strong with a pair of wins Thursday.

