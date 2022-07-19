Caleb Vereide (Post 77)

Owatonna Legion Post 77 center fielder Caleb Vereide (6) hit a two-run homer during Post 77's loss to Austin in the opening round of the Sub-State 1 Tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The American Legion Baseball Sub-State 1 Tournament is underway, with the first series of games concluding.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments