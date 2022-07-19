The American Legion Baseball Sub-State 1 Tournament is underway, with the first series of games concluding.
Owatonna Legion Post 77 entered in as the No. 6 seed and drew No. 3 seeded Austin. Post 77 dropped that first game, after being outlasted in seven innings by Austin in a 5-4 final Monday in Winona.
Owatonna got ahead early with one run scored in the top of the first, but the higher seeded Austin quickly responded in the bottom of the inning to tie the game up at 1-1.
From there, Austin pulled ahead by scoring a pair of runners in the bottom of the third and tallying one more run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.
Post 77’s rally began with a two-run homer from center fielder Caleb Vereide in the sixth inning and ended with a Vereide RBI-single in the top of the seventh. But Austin made use of being the home team and scored one in the bottom of the inning to walk it off.
Vereide led Owatonna offensively with two hits, three RBIs, one run scored and one walk drawn. Shortstop Ayden Walter and first baseman Chris Homuth added one hit each with Walter also scoring two runs. Matt Seykora had one RBI and one run scored.
Brothers Matt and Mitch Seykora split time on the mound and combined for five strikeouts while surrendering 11 total hits, two walks and five total runs with one coming as an unearned run.
The season isn't quite over yet for Post 77, who still have one game left at bare minimum. They’ll play again on Thursday afternoon against the Rochester Patriots, who beat Albert Lea 7-6 in a play-in game before losing 5-4 to No. 2 seeded Winona.
Owatonna last saw the Patriots on June 21 when Post 77 hosted John Marshall in a 16-8, 12-hit victory at Dartts Park.
The winner between Owatonna and John Marshall will play a second game on Thursday, this time being at 7 p.m. against the loser of No. 1 Rochester A’s and #4 Stewartville.
Current Results
Play IN: Rochester Patriots over Albert Lea, 7-6
Play IN: Byron over Kasson, 9-8
Game No. 1: Rochester A’s (1) over Bryon (8), 5-4
Game No. 2: Stewartville (4) over Rochester Redhawks (5), 4-3
Game No. 3: Austin (3) over Owatonna (6), 5-4
Game No. 4: Winona (2) over Rochester Patriots (7), 5-4
Next Round Games
Game No. 5: Austin vs Winona (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)
Game No. 6: Rochester A’s vs Stewartville (Wednesday, 8 p.m.)
Game No. 7: Bryon vs Redhawks (Thursday, 10 a.m.)
Game No. 8: Owatonna vs Patriots (Thursday, 1 p.m.)
Game No. 9: Game 5 loser vs Game 7 winner (Thursday, 4 p.m.)
Game No. 10: Game 6 loser vs Game 8 winner (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
Remaining Schedule
Game No. 11: Game 6 winner vs Game 5 winner (Friday, 1 p.m.)
Game No. 12: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner (Friday, 4 p.m.)
Game No. 13: Game 12 winner vs Game 11 loser (Friday, 7 p.m.)
Game No. 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 13 winner (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
Game No. 15: Game 14 winner vs Game 14 loser (IF NEEDED)