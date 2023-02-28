In what was originally supposed to be a Section 1AA swim and dive meet spread across three days was ultimately packed into two days over the weekend. Owatonna finished fifth overall in the team standings with 164 points, which was highlighted by senior diver Cole Piepho punching his ticket back to the Class AA state diving meet.


Cole Piepho STATE 23

Owatonna senior Cole Piepho is returning to the Class AA state diving meet after placing third at the Section 1AA diving meet in Lakeville on Saturday. (file photo/southernminn.com)

