In what was originally supposed to be a Section 1AA swim and dive meet spread across three days was ultimately packed into two days over the weekend. Owatonna finished fifth overall in the team standings with 164 points, which was highlighted by senior diver Cole Piepho punching his ticket back to the Class AA state diving meet.
Piepho, the reigning Big 9 Conference champion and a returning state qualifier, has his sights set back on the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center after earning a qualifying spot with his third place finish behind his final score of 326.25.
Just a season ago, Piepho was state-bound after earning the fourth and final qualifying spot with a score of 277.20. He went on to finish 26th overall at state and saw his season end in the preliminary round.
He almost wasn’t alone in qualifying as junior Henry Hilgendorf finished just behind him in fifth place behind a final score of 282.90. However, only the top four finishers qualify and Hilgendorf trailed Rochester Century’s Silas Wagstaff with a 322.15. Freshman Finn Vieths also competed alongside Piepho and Hilgendorf and finished in 14th place.
"This was the most successful season that I have had in the 10 years that I have coached," said Owatonna head coach Peter Rhodes. "I just wished it would have played out the way I had hoped with my top guys achieving their goals at the end."
On the swimming side of things, the Huskies saw junior Matthew Larson and Carter Quam reach the championship finals in their respective events.
Larson made the finals in the 200 freestyle and the 100 fly, which he’d end up finishing sixth in the 200 free with a time of one minute, 48.65 seconds and fifth in the 100 fly with a time of 54.21 seconds. David Rhodes finished 16th overall in the 200 free to go along with a 16th place finish at 1:03.00 in the 100 back.
Quam reached the championship finals for the 100 free and ended up finishing in seventh place with a final time of 50.63 seconds. Freshman Isaiah Smith finished second in the consolation finals and 10th overall with a time of 51.42 seconds.
The pairing of Quam and Smith also competed in the consolation finals of the 50 free. Quam placed first in the consolation finals and ninth overall with a time of 22.48 seconds. Smith finished third and 11th overall with a time of 23.27 seconds.
Senior Ryan Peterson competed in the consolation finals of the 100 breast and the 200 IM. He finished 10th overall in the 100 breast with a time of 1:06.96 and finished 12th overall in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.41.
Owatonna’s 200 free relay team of Quam, Peterson, Smith and Larson finished in fourth place with a time of 1:31.28 and the 400 free relay team of Evan Cole, Carsen Phelps, Logan Flynn and Smith finished in sixth place with a time of 3:41.55.
The swim season comes to a wrap for the Huskies, but Piepho extends his diving season to Thursday night for the Class AA state diving tournament. Warm-ups for diving will run from 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. and the diving finals will start at 6 p.m.