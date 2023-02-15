The Owatonna boys hockey team traveled to Winona Tuesday night and had the upper hand on the hosting Winona Winhawks, before some costly penalties resulted in a 5-2 road loss.
After a scoreless first period, Owatonna went on a late power play in the second period, thanks to a slashing minor on the Winhawks. Junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon capitalized and scored a power play goal off assists from Andy Mitchell and Seth Johnson.
Owatonna extended its lead in the third period after junior forward Broderick Goodnature scores his fourth goal of the season with Ethan Fitch and Noah Truelson assisting on it to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.
But two minutes after taking the 2-0 lead, Owatonna was whistled for a major penalty that put the Winhawks on a five-minute power play.
The Winhawks netted one power play goal to cut Owatonna’s lead to 2-1, but a second five-minute major on the Huskies meant extended time on the ice with a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Winhawks.
Winona took advantage of the power play time and scored four additional goals to tie and take the lead.
Junior goaltender Brennan Sletten started in net for Owatonna and posted 18 saves on 23 shots for a .783 save percentage.
Spurgeon (goal), Goodnature (goal), Truelson (assist), Mitchell (assist), Fitch (assist) and Johnson (assist) all recorded one point for the Huskies.
Owatonna is getting ready to close out the regular season and following Wednesday’s road game against Rochester John Marshall, the Huskies will return home on Saturday to host Austin in the regular season finale.
