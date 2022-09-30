Blooming Prairie High School hosted a Thursday volleyball clash between the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. NRHEG came out on top after defeating Blooming Prairie 3-0.
The Panthers took the first set 25-16, before the Blossoms fought tough in a 25-21 second set that still went in favor of NRHEG. The third and final set went 25-17 to the Panthers for the sweep.
"We knew Blooming had some tough blocks we were going to have to work around," said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. "The Panthers were successful and got the sweep."
NRHEG's offense was led by 11 kills from Bree Ihrke and seven kills from Erin Jacobson and Tayler Schmidt. Hallie Schultz and Sarah George posted three kills each and Faith Nielsen and and Bailey Ihrke posted two kills each. Hallie Schultz set the offense up with 27 set assists.
On the defensive side of things, Sidney Schultz led with 22 digs and was followed up by Jacobson with 18 and Hallie Schultz with 12 digs. Schmidt added nine digs, Faith Nielsen added six, Bree Ihrke added four and George and Bailey Ihrke added two each. Bree Ihrke led in blocks with seven while George and Hallie Schultz added four each and Schmidt and Jacobson added three each.
Sierra Larson led the Blossoms offense behind her eight kills while Haven Carlson recorded six kills, Addison Doocy added five, Abby Hefling added four, Macy Lembke added two and Anna Pauly added one kill. Lembke also recorded 21 set assists and four aces.
Madi Lea's 17 digs led Blooming Prairie's defense with Hefling following with 16, Grace Krejci with 13, Lembke with 12, Larson with nine Carlson and Pauly with three and Doocy with two digs. Hefling's four blocks led the team while Pauly recorded four, Larson recorded three and Lembke Doocy and Carlson recorded one.
Both teams are getting ready to compete in tournaments on Saturday as the Awesome Blossoms are set play in the Maple River Tournament and the Panthers are set to compete in the Tri-City United Tournament.