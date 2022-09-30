Blooming Prairie High School hosted a Thursday volleyball clash between the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. NRHEG came out on top after defeating Blooming Prairie 3-0.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments