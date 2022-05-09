The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball team traveled to Mankato on Saturday for a tournament, where they ultimately in all three games to Glencoe-Silver Lake, Sauke Centre and St. Cloud Cathedral.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, NRHEG 4
GSL always seemed to have an answer in hand every time the Panthers tried getting on the board and it ended up costing them.
NRHEG scored two runs in the first inning, which included a Faith Nielsen home run, but GSL added three in the bottom of the inning. The Panthers scored one in the third and GSL scored two. GSL proceeded to score once more in the fifth and sixth innings while NRHEG only scored once more in the sixth inning.
Sophie Stork and Sidney Schultz both had two hits with Schultz recording a double and Stork earning an RBI. Nielsen had one RBI off her home run in the first inning, Ava Kyllo had one hit and Trinity Smith-Vulcan had one RBI.
In the circle, Stork recorded seven strikeouts while surrendering 11 hits, one walk and six earned runs.
"It wasn’t a win, but I thought the girls played well both offensively and defensively," said NRHEG head coach Wendy Schultz. "Faith Nielsen hit one over in her first at bat of the game so that was fun. It was nice to see the girls hit well against a good pitcher."
Sauke Centre 4, NRHEG 3
In one of the closest games of the day, the Panthers got off to a good start, but a late rally for Sauke Centre hurt NRHEG.
The Panthers score one runner in the top of the first, third and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead, but Sauke Centre scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth and seventh innings to take the lead and the game.
Bree Ihrke and Kyllo led NRHEG in hitting with Ihrke's two hits with one double and Kyllo's two hits. Nielsen, Schultz and Brenna Sommer all had one RBI each, which scored Kyllo twice and Ihrke once.
Stork recorded the only other hit for NRHEG and struck out 13 batters while in the circle. She allowed three hits, three earned runs and one walk.
"This was a game we definitely had our chances of winning," Schultz said. "We scored one run in three innings, but left runners stranded in a few of the other ones. We would have liked to have won this game, but overall, played pretty decent."
St. Cloud Cathedral 12, NRHEG 0
The final game for the Panthers was a fight offensively and defensively against a tough St. Cloud Cathedral team.
St. Cloud hit the ground running with five runs scored in the first and six runs scored in the second to take an 11-0 lead. It added one more run in fifth inning while NRHEG went scoreless in each inning.
Stork and Ihrke led with one hit each offensively. Stork pitched three innings and earned five strikeouts while allowing six hits and four walks in her third straight game of pitching. Nielsen pitched two innings and earned three strikeouts while allowing one walk, no hits and no runs.
"Unfortunately we didn’t really have any highlights. We struggled both offensively and defensively," Schultz said. "We’re hoping to bounce back as we have five games next week and five games games the following week."