In the Section 2AA softball tournament bracket, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Fairmont Cardinals were neck-and-neck. The Panthers edged out Fairmont for the No. 6 seed and gave the Cardinals the No. 7 seed.
The battle of the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds took place at Caswell Park in Mankato and the two even teams played in a tight match up that ended up favoring Fairmont with NRHEG’s season coming to an end with a 2-1 loss.
NRHEG got a head early thanks to an RBI hit from senior Sophie Stork putting it up 1-0, but that was the only run to come out of the inning from the Panthers. While they ended up with seven hits as a team, they weren’t able to score any more runners.
“Unfortunately, we left lots of runners on base in scoring position,” said NRHEG head coach Wendy Schultz.
Fairmont was limited to just four hits, but the major issue for NRHEG came with the timeliness of its hits. Three of the Cardinals came in a decisive fifth inning that saw two runners score to give them a late lead.
The Panthers couldn’t find the one run they needed to tie the game and see their season end in the first round of the Section 2AA elimination bracket.
Senior Ava Kyllo led NRHEG in hitting with her two hits. Sidney Schultz hit a double and scored the lone run while Stork had one hit and drove Schultz in for an RBI. Faith Nielsen, Preslie Nielsen and Isabel Stadheim all recorded one hit each. Faith and Preslie Nielsen recorded one stolen base each.
In the circle, Stork closes her career out by tossing seven strikes while surrendering three walks, hour hits and two earned runs.
NRHEG ended the season with a 15-7 overall record and was Gopher Conference Co-Champions with Class A’s No. 2 ranked Randolph Rockets. The Panthers are also forced to say goodbye to their senior score of Sophie Stork, Ava Kyllo, Brenlee Knudson and Haley VanWinkle.
“We will miss both their athletic ability, as well as their positive leadership,” Schultz said. “I know they will be successful in whatever they choose to do.”