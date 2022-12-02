The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team opened its 2022-23 season Thursday night by hosting Blue Earth Area. The Panther ultimately fell 67-45 to the Buccaneers.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments