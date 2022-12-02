...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Benton, Sherburne, Meeker,
Wright and McLeod Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team opened its 2022-23 season Thursday night by hosting Blue Earth Area. The Panther ultimately fell 67-45 to the Buccaneers.
Daxter Lee led NRHEG with a game-high 25 points to go along with three steals, one assist and one rebound, while Sam Olson followed with six points and four steals.
Jackson Chrz added five points and seven rebounds, Alden Dobberstein added three points, Lukas Loverink added three points and five rebounds, Jaylin Raab added two points and three rebounds and Hudson Chrz added one point.
“While it was a rocky first game, it felt good to get one under our belt,” said NRHEG head coach Dan Schmidt. “I was very happy with our effort the whole game. We're throwing some new things at our players, with having a new staff in place, I expect some hiccups while we try to find our stride. We have a good group of athletes and I fully expect that we'll bounce right back and get to work in preparation for our game on Tuesday against St James.”
The Panthers will look to bounce back from the loss when they return home Tuesday night to host St. James Area.