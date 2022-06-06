After dropping a game to Sibley East, the No. 2 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva won its first game to stay alive in the elimination bracket after the Panthers traveled to Gaylord on Saturday and defeated the Maple River Eagles 5-2.
NRHEG jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, which featured junior center fielder Andrew Phillips successfully stealing home. Maple River got one run back in the top of the second, but the Panthers answered back with one run in the bottom of the third.
Maple River added a second run in the top of the fifth before NRHEG scored one more in the bottom of the sixth and closed the game out defensively in the top of the seventh inning.
The Panthers only recorded three total hits with one hit for Phillips, sophomore pitcher and shortstop Daxter Lee and senior third baseman and pitcher Tyrone Wilson. Clay Stenzel got to base twice after getting struck by pitches, scored two runs and had one RBI. Wilson had one RBI and one walk. Alex Dobberstein drew one walk as well.
Lee started on the mound for NRHEG and tossed three innings. He recorded six strikeouts while allowing two walks, two hits and one earned run. Wilson came in and pitched two innings and one out. He struck three out while allowing three hits, two walks and one unearned run. Jackson Chrz came in to close the game and did so by striking three out and only allowing one walk and one hit.
The battle back to the top continues for the Panthers on Tuesday when they serve as the home team in Gaylord against the No. 4 seeded Belle Plaine Tigers.
Belle Plaine dropped down into elimination play with a 6-5 loss to No. 1 New Ulm and advanced with a 7-0 win over Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Prior to the loss against New Ulm, the Tigers defeated Maple River 2-0.
The winner of the 5 p.m. game between No. 2 NRHEG and No. 4 Belle Plaine will stick around for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against No. 1 New Ulm, who fell 13-2 to the same Sibley East team that defeated the Panthers, in the elimination bracket final.
The elimination bracket winner will secure a spot in the Section 2AA championship game against No. 3 Sibley East on Thursday. The elimination bracket winner will need to defeat Sibley East twice to reach state, while the Tigers will only need one win.