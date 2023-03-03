3.8 Erin Jacobson.jpg

Erin Jacobson passes out of the post to an open shooter. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With just over six minutes remaining in regulation, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's senior leader Sidney Schultz returned to the floor with the Section Semifinal matchup against Waseca tied 33-33. Having sat for a few minutes after receiving her fourth foul, Schultz drilled back-to-back clutch three pointers for the Panthers to give them just enough of an edge to hold off the Bluejays in the final minutes, earning a 45-38 victory and advancing to the Section 2AA South Finals.


3.8 Sydney Schultz.jpg

Sydney Shultz rises up over the defense for a midrange jumper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.8 NRHEG STUDENTS.jpg

The NRHEG student section loudly supported the Panthers throughout the entire game. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments