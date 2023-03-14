The high school winter sports season’s end often signals a good time to keep an eye on collegiate sports, as we patiently wait for the snow to melt and get spring sports underway.
March not only hosts the annual March Madness basketball tournaments, but also the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Wrestling Championships. Owatonna wrestling alums Peyton Robb, of Nebraska, and Cade King, of South Dakota State, are getting ready to compete.
Robb, a junior 157-pounder, is considered one of the favorites to win the NCAA 157 pound title after a tremendous season with the Cornhuskers.
The only setback Robb experienced during his run of a 25-1 record was just over a week ago at the Big Ten Championships, where he fell in sudden victory to Penn State’s Levi Haines in the finals, which dropped Robb from his normal No. 1 spot in the country down to No. 3 in the InterMat Wrestling 157 pound rankings.
As the No. 3 seed, Robb will have a favorable matchup to open the first round on Thursday against No. 30 seeded Jared Hill (16-10) of Oklahoma. A win over Hill would put Robb in the second round against the winner of No. 14 Cobe Siebrecht (13-6) of Iowa and No. 19 Garrett Model (16-9) of Wisconsin, both of which lost to Robb during regular season duals.
Robb now becomes a three-time NCAA qualifier with his highest finish to date being last year’s tournament, where he finished fourth overall as an NCAA All-American with a 6-2 record in the 157 pound bracket.
Nearly four hours straight north from Lincoln, Nebraska to Brookings, South Dakota, SDSU senior Cade King is preparing for his first ever appearance at the NCAA tournament after taking over the role at 184 pounds for the Jackrabbits.
King has made steady improvement during his time at South Dakota State, which now sees the Waseca native and Owatonna wrestling alum slot in at No. 26 in InterMat’s 184 pound rankings after previously being inside the top 20.
He earned one of the seven at-large bids for the NCAA 184 pound bracket and received the No. 24 seed going into the first round. King (19-9) is set to face No. 9 seeded Isaiah Salazar (16-2) of Minnesota. The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 8 Matt Finesilver (24-6) of Michigan and No. 25 Brian Bonino (21-8) of Drexel.
The meeting between King and Salazar will be their first of the season, despite Minnesota traveling to Brookings early in the season. King wasn’t in the lineup at 184 and Salazar recorded a 12-0 major decision over Bennett Berge.
Thursday will be the first day of the NCAA Championships inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The pigtails and the Round of 32 start at 11 a.m. and Round of 16 and consolations follow at 6 p.m.
Friday will hold the quarterfinals and more consolations at 11 a.m. and the championship semifinals and Round of 12 at 7 p.m. Saturday will have placement matches start at 10 a.m. and the NCAA championship finals will close things out at 6 p.m.