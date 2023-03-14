The high school winter sports season’s end often signals a good time to keep an eye on collegiate sports, as we patiently wait for the snow to melt and get spring sports underway.

Current Nebraska junior 157-pounder and Owatonna High School alum Peyton Robb (red) is gearing up for the NCAA Champions, which he’ll look to bring home the 157 pound title as the No. 3 seed. (Photo courtesy of the University of Nebraska)


Waseca native, Owatonna wrestling alum and current South Dakota State senior Cade King is getting ready for his first ever NCAA Championship Tournament after receiving an at-large bid at 184 pounds. (Photo courtesy of Dave Eggen/Inertia Sports Media)

