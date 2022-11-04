Valen_Zinash

Owatonna alum Zinash Valen was earned First Team All-Region honors and First Team All-Conference honors while running cross country with Iowa Central Community College. (Photo courtesy of ICCC Athletics)

Former Owatonna High School and current Iowa Central Community College sophomore cross country runner Zinash Valen recently received First Team All-Region accolades while competing in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region 11 and earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I First Team All-Conference honors.


