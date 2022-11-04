Owatonna alum Zinash Valen was earned First Team All-Region honors and First Team All-Conference honors while running cross country with Iowa Central Community College. (Photo courtesy of ICCC Athletics)
Former Owatonna High School and current Iowa Central Community College sophomore cross country runner Zinash Valen recently received First Team All-Region accolades while competing in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region 11 and earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I First Team All-Conference honors.
Valen and the Tritons recently hosted the 2022 Region 11 Cross Country Championships at their home of Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Oct. 30, which resulted in Iowa Central sweeping the finals and securing the 18th consecutive regional championship for the women’s team.
Iowa Central won with 28 points and was aided by Valen’s final time of 18 minutes, 54.9 seconds, which put her in fourth place overall and the third runner to finish for the Tritons.
Valen will close out her sophomore cross country season by traveling down to Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 12 to compete in the NJCAA National Championships alongside her Iowa Central teammates.
During her time running with the Owatonna girls team, Valen helped the Huskies win their last Big 9 championship title during the 2020 season and was set to be a state qualifier before the state meet was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.