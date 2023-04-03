With the spring sport season getting ready to bloom, we’re taking one last look back at the winter sport season and compiling the top area boys basketball players from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva for the 2022-23 Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Boys Basketball teams
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Collin Vick, senior guard, Owatonna
Vick has put in the time and the work for the Huskies, which led him to transitioning into a prominent starting role after serving as a sixth-man last season. Simply put, Vick could do it all on the floor for Owatonna and that’s what helped him earn the honor of the 2023 OPP All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
As a scoring threat, Vick thrived close to the hoop and scored a lot of close-range buckets while also being able to knock down the occasional long-ball. But outside of scoring, Vick provided a relentless defender, a terrific playmaker and a great rebounder as a guard. His impact can be best highlighted by potentially one of the program’s first recorded triple-doubles, which doesn’t include the many double-doubles that came awfully close to being a triple-double.
The Huskies knew they were going to need guys to step up with the amount of roster turnover from one of the best seasons in school history during 2021-22 and Vick was a big reason why Owatonna made it three straight seasons with a winning record and its second straight season with 20 or more wins. The Owatonna senior will take his talents to the east next winter with the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils.
OPP ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
Collin Vick, senior guard, Owatonna
Stats: 13.9 PPG, 6.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 56.5 FG%
As established, Vick could pretty much do it all as Owatonna’s leader in rebounding, assists and steals, while finishing second on the team in scoring. His ability to score seemingly at will and his ability to lock down the opposition makes him one of the toughest players to match up against in the area.
Blake Burmeister, senior guard, Owatonna
Stats: 17.0 PPG, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 44.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT%
If you’re going to match up against Burmeister, it’s best if you keep an eye on him at all times. Give him any amount of open space behind the arc and the Owatonna sharpshooter will make you pay. Burmeister finished the season as Owatonna’s leading scorer and remains as one of the best shooters in the area after shooting nearly 45% from the floor and from three over the course of the season.
Austin Erickson, senior guard, Medford
Stats: 21.2 PPG, 7.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 35.4 FG%
Among all area players, Erickson stands as one of the biggest offensive threats with his ability to drive to the hoop and draw contact from opposing players, while also being able to hit some 3-pointers when needed. He gave the Tigers a big boost in rebounding with nearly eight a game, he was able to dish the ball out to open teammates and always stayed busy defensively.
Daxter Lee, junior guard, NRHEG
Stats: 18.5 PPG, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.4 STL
After spending his sophomore season as one of NRHEG’s top scorers, Lee returned to the Panthers and became the leading scorer after finishing the year one point shy of 500 points scored this year alone. Lee is one of the top scorers in the area and showed his ability to grab rebounds, dish out assists and force turnovers defensively.
Gabe Hein, junior guard/forward, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.8 REB, 2.7 AST
The Awesome Blossoms were another team that got hit with some turnover due to graduations, but in the process, found their core for next season. Gabe Hein played a big role and took a big step forward to become Blooming Prairie’s leading scorer, while also being one of the best rebounders in the area.
OPP ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
Ayden Walter, senior guard, Owatonna
Stats: 10.3 PPG, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT%
Walter went from seeing little time on the court last season to stepping up into a starting role and providing the Huskies another scoring option. He was able to find his spot around the arc to knock down shots, but could just as easily drive to the hoop if given space. Walter also provided another relentless defender to help boost Owatonna’s total number of steals throughout the season.
Brady Kittelson, sophomore guard, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 12.5 PPG, 8.2 REB, 3.1 AST
Kittelson also took a big leap forward for the Awesome Blossoms after turning a 4.3 point and 3.7 rebound per game freshman season into the Blossoms’ third leading scorer at 12.5 points and the area’s leading rebounder at 8.2 boards per game. He’ll be gearing up for a big junior season next year.
Zach Hein, junior guard/forward, Blooming Prairie
Stats: 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.6 APG
Zach Hein had a solid role with the Blossoms as a sophomore scoring nearly eight points a game and bringing down nearly four rebounds per game. He stepped up his junior year to become Blooming Prairie’s second-leading scorer.
Will Tuttle, junior forward, NRHEG
Stats: 7.4 PPG, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST
Tuttle only missed one game during the season and finished as the Panthers leading rebounders at 7.8 per game and finished as their second-leading scorer at 7.4 points per game. He provides some size in the front court while being a reliable scorer and rebounder.
Jason Klecker, senior forward, Owatonna
Stats: 9.8 PPG, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.0 FG%
Klecker spent his senior season stepping into a starting role with the Huskies as the five and did most of his work down by the hoop. He could score out of the post or put in any passes dished off to him by a driving guard, as well as pull down some boards and protect the rim with 5.6 rebounds and over a block per game.
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTIONS
Nolan Ginskey, sophomore guard, Owatonna
Stats: 4.4 PPG, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL
Another high-energy, relentless defender for the Huskies that could force a turnover when needed. Ginskey will play a big role in future seasons with the Huskies.
Sam Olson, junior guard, NRHEG
Stats: 6.7 PPG, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL
Helped add another scoring option for the Panthers and will be another important returner for NRHEG going into next season.
Connor Jones, senior guard, Medford
Stats: 10.6 PPG
One of Medford’s best outside shooters and another reliable scorer. Jones knocked down 72 3-pointers this season, which ranks him near some of the top shooters in the area.
Landon Driscoll, senior guard, Medford
Stats: 6.0 PPG
Another senior leader for the Tigers, was able to knock down some big shots for the Tigers and provided another pair of reliable hands to put the ball into alongside Erickson and Jones.