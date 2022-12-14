...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will
quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Junior guard Carsyn Brady (24) drives under the hoop and looks to pass to an open teammate. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Things were looking up for the Owatonna girls basketball team, as it exited the court with a 35-29 lead over the Rochester Century Panthers inside Owatonna High School Tuesday night.
The Huskies were looking to build off a strong win over Albert Lea, but it all fell apart in the second half, and they ultimately dropped to 1-3, falling 56-47 to the Panthers.
All throughout the first half, Owatonna held a lead over Century and on a few occasions, the Panthers would cut the lead down before the Huskies got a bit more separation. Behind junior guard Carsyn Brady's 11 points and a trio of six-point halves from Kiara Gentz, Maryn Pool and Morgan Fisher, the Huskies had a six-point lead going into half.
The Panthers came out strong to start the second half and managed to cut Owatonna's down down to 35-33 before Fisher, sophomore forward Lexie Klecker and sophomore guard Abigail Shornock helped the Huskies jump out to a 40-35 lead.
But from there, Century started finding all the right shots it was looking for while Owatonna started falling into an offensive slump. The Panthers cut the lead down to 40-39 before scoring a fast break layup to take a 41-40 lead over the Huskies with around 13 minutes remaining.
Century built upon the lead and when Owatonna took a timeout, the Panthers led 45-40 and were on a 16-5 run, that'd turn into an 18-5 run before the Huskies got back on the scoreboard.
Trailing 50-42, Pool made a free throw attempt to bring the game within seven points with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. Century scored back-to-back baskets before MaKenna Neumann and Shornock responded to cut it down to 54-47. But one more Century bucket brought the lead up to 56-47.
With time winding down, the Panthers opted to burn as much time off the clock as possible while avoiding turning the ball over. Owatonna ran out of time to attempt the comeback.
The Huskies will now go on the road for back-to-back games, which start at 7 p.m. Thursday against Farmington, followed by 7:30 p.m. Friday against Austin. They'll return home to host Northfield on Tuesday, Dec. 20.