(OHS GBB) Kiara Gentz

Senior guard Kiara Gentz (2) attempts a three-pointer. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

 By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com
(OHS GBB) Carsyn Brady

Junior guard Carsyn Brady (24) drives under the hoop and looks to pass to an open teammate. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Things were looking up for the Owatonna girls basketball team, as it exited the court with a 35-29 lead over the Rochester Century Panthers inside Owatonna High School Tuesday night.


(OHS GBB) Maryn Pool

Sophomore guard Maryn Pool (5) drives to the hoop for a layup attempt. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS GBB) Abigail Shornock

Sophomore guard Abigail Shornock (1) defends Rochester Century's Audrey Whitney. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments