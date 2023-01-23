The field of competition inside East Ridge High School for the East Ridge Ruckus tournament over the weekend was certainly not lacking. The Owatonna wrestling team was just one part of the talent that helped make up the Ruckus.
The Huskies saw six individual varsity place winners on their way to an eighth-place finish in the final team standings with 90 team points out of 19 total teams competing.
“This was a tough tournament round-by-round, and the lesson of the day was how we’re so close to getting over the hump,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “We saw a lot of maturity, even in losses, for almost the entire team. We keep talking about relying on our superior conditioning, and now we’re seeing us wrestle explosively for all six minutes. Saturday was definitely a step forward in our development as we keep escalating and getting healthier towards the end of the season.”
Owatonna’s top placer in th Ruckus was Lane Karsten in the 120 pound bracket, where he ultimately finished as the runner-up. Karsten won by a 7-0 decision and a 5-2 decision to make it to the finals, where we fell to Baldwin-Woodville’s (Wisconsin) Colton Hush by fall.
Behind Karsten was a trio of third place finishes for Michael Reinardy at 138, Cael Robb at 160 and Blake Fitcher at 195 pounds.
Reinardy picked up a win by fall at 2:50 in the first round and won by a 9-2 decision in the quarterfinals before falling by a 5-2 decision in the semifinals. He won in a 14-7 decision over Baldwin-Woodville’s Hunter Gartmann for third place.
Robb picked up two dominating wins with a 45-second pin and a 16-0 tech fall putting him in the semifinals against St. Francis’ 170AA No. 4 ranked Aydan Carlson, who got the better of Robb in a 7-2 decision. Robb bounced back in the third place match with a 9-3 decision victory.
Following a first round bye, Fitcher pinned Ethan Veenendall of Ellsworth at 1:38 in the quarters before being pinned at 1:25 in the semifinals. Fitcher defeated Anoka’s Michael Chamberlain by a 4-2 decision in the third place matchup.
Jayden Jirele (120) and RJ Reinardy (152) both finished in sixth place to round out Owatonna’s varsity placers. Jirele recorded a 5-3 decision win and a fall at 4:33 in the consolation rounds and Reinardy picked up three falls at 1:48, 2:23 and 3:28 in the consolations.
Owatonna junior varsity also competed in the East Ridge Ruckus with Isabelle Townley, Charlie Seykora and Justin Gronli highlighting it with top finishes.
Townley finished first in the Girls 107-120 bracket after pinning Zulysa Nique (Rochester John Marshall) in 50 seconds during the first round, winning by a 13-9 decision over Kewanna Yaffa (Osseo) in the second round and recording a 17-2 tech fall over Angelica Benitez (Prior Lake) in the third round.
Seykora finished first at JV 170 and did so with three consecutive falls at 2:39, 2:39 and 1:07 during the first round, the quarterfinals and the semifinals. He won by medical forfeit over Chase Peterson (Lakeville North) in the finals.
Gronli finished as the runner up after starting with two straight pins under 50 seconds or less in the first round and quarterfinals and winning in a 5-4 decision in the semifinals. He matched up against Waconia’s Cooper Koosmann in the finals, but fell in a 6-0 decision.